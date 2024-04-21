For the third weekend, Disney+ released an unexpected new episode of the animated preschool series, Bluey.

The episode "Surprise" became available on the streaming service Sunday morning at 3 a.m. ET and 10 a.m. ET on Disney Jr. The episodes that premiered April 7 and April 14 were called "Ghostbasket" and "The Sign."

The Australian series follows the adventures of the titular "inexhaustible Blue Heeler dog who lives with her Mum, Dad, and little sister, Bingo," a synopsis said.

"Bluey uses her limitless energy to play games that unfold in unpredictable and hilarious ways, bringing her family and the whole neighborhood into her world of fun," the synopsis reads.

The drop comes as fans of the Australian cartoon fear the show is ending, despite being among the most popular cartoons for children.

In the previous episode, "The Sign," the Heeler family puts their home up for sale -- causing concerned parents to fear the end of the show.

And, the latest episodes come after production took a short break beginning in July 2023 with no immediate plans for a fourth season. Production on the show's third season ended in April 2022.

The path forward for Bluey remains unclear, though producer Sam Moor has said it is not the end for the character. Co-creator Daley Pearson has indicated that the team has expressed interest in creating a film based on the series.