The '90s pop music group, Spice Girls, reunited this weekend for Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham's 50th birthday celebration.

"Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!#SpiceUpYourLife," Beckham captioned a video that her husband David captured of her singing "Stop" with her former girl group members -- Baby ( Emma Bunton ), Sporty ( Melanie Chisholm ), Ginger ( Geri Halliwell ) and Scary ( Melanie Brown ) Spice -- on Saturday night.

The group last toured in 2019 without Beckham.

The last time they all performed together in public was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.

TMZ reported that the guest list for the party at Oswald's in London included Tom Cruise, Gordon Ramsay, Guy Ritchie, Jason Statham, Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, Marc Anthony and Nadia Ferreira, and Eva Longoria.

Beckham's official birthday is April 17.

"As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I'm only just getting started!" Beckham wrote on X last week.