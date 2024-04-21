Spice Girls reunite for Victoria Beckham's 50th birthday
UPI News Service, 04/21/2024
The '90s pop music group, Spice Girls, reunited this weekend for Victoria "Posh Spice" Beckham's 50th birthday celebration.
"Best night ever! Happy Birthday to me!I love you all so much!#SpiceUpYourLife," Beckham captioned a video that her husband David captured of her singing "Stop" with her former girl group members -- Baby (Emma Bunton), Sporty (Melanie Chisholm), Ginger (Geri Halliwell) and Scary (Melanie Brown) Spice -- on Saturday night.
The group last toured in 2019 without Beckham.
The last time they all performed together in public was at the 2012 London Olympics closing ceremony.
"As I get ready to step into 50 (in heels, of course!), I feel so incredibly blessed to have reached this milestone. Blessed, but also accomplished and deeply content. This is the beginning of an exciting new chapter, and I'm only just getting started!" Beckham wrote on X last week.
