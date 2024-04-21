Civil War is the No. 1 movie in North America, earning an additional $11.1 million in receipts this weekend, BoxOfficeMojo.com announced Sunday.

Coming in at No. 2 is Abigail with $10.2 million, followed by Godzilla X Kong: The New Empire at No. 3 with $9. 5 million, The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare at No. 4 with $9 million and Spy X Family Code: White at No. 5 with $4.9 million.

Rounding out the top tier are Kung Fu Panda 4 at No. 6 with $4.6 million, Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire at No. 7 with $4.4 million, Dune: Part 2 at No. 8 with $2.9 million, Monkey Man at No. 9 with $2.2 million and The First Omen at No. 10 with $1.7 million.