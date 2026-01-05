Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers return to the Olympics beat in a new season of iHeartMedia and NBCUniversal podcast Two Guys, Five Rings.

ADVERTISEMENT

The comedians, who also host the Las Culturistas podcast, launched the second season of Two Guys, Five Rings: Matt, Bowen & The Olympics, this time focusing on the 2026 Milan-Cortina Winter Olympics.

The previous season focused on the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

The 15-episode second season, which dropped its first episode Sunday, follows Yang and Rogers as they "discuss the top storylines, obsess over Italian culture and find out what really goes on in the Olympic Village," the show's official description reads.

The podcast, a collaboration between NBCUniversal and iHeartMedia, streams exclusively on iHeartRadio.

Yang recently appeared in Wicked: For Good, and ended his tenure at Saturday Night Live in December. Rogers is an actor and comedian with credits including Fire Island and Netflix animated series Q-Force.