Netflix crime thriller The Rip follows Matt Damon and Ben Affleck as Miami police officers whose trust begins to fracture after their team discovers millions of dollars hidden in a stash house.

As word of the massive seizure spreads, outside threats mount and loyalties are tested, forcing the officers to question who they can rely on.

The film is written and directed by Joe Carnahan and also stars Steven Yeun, Teyana Taylor, Sasha Calle, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Scott Adkins and Kyle Chandler.

Damon and Affleck have appeared together on screen since 1992's School Ties, with later collaborations including Good Will Hunting, Dogma, The Last Duel and Air.

The Rip premieres globally on Netflix on Jan. 16.