Paramount+ announced Monday that it has renewed Mayor of Kingstown for a fifth season. Season 5 will conclude the series.

The streaming service confirmed eight episodes for the final season. Season 4 concluded on Dec. 28.

Jeremy Renner stars as Mike McLusky, a power broker in the Kingstown, Mich. prison system. Season 4 introduced Edie Falco as Nina Hobbs as the new warden of Anchor Bay prison who threatens Mike's power.

Lennie James, Laura Benanti, Hugh Dillon, Taylor Handley, Tobi Bamtefa, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley and Nishi Munshi also star.

Taylor Sheridan co-created the show with Dillon as part of his universe of dramas at Paramount+.