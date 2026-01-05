The Kyle Gass Band announced Monday that they will release the album Live in Palmdale. The album releases Jan. 23 on Aspecialthingrecords.

The release includes digital and baby blue vinyl. It has 12 tracks from the band's live show.

Pre-orders are available Monday. The band will perform a record release show and signing at Licorice Pizza in Los Angeles on Jan. 23 and additional signings March 6 at DiPiazza's in Long Beach, Calif. And March 7 Transplants Brewery in Palmdale, Calif.

Gass formed the Kyle Gass band in 2011 and alternated between this band and Tenacious D with Jack Black.

They released a 2013 self-titled studio album and 2016 followup Thundering Herd. The band includes Tenacious D guitarist John Konesky along with Mike Bray, Jason Keene and Tim Spier.

Black announced an indefinite hiatus of Tenacious D following an incident on their 2024 tour. Gass made a joke about the attempted assassination of Donald Trump , for which he apologized.

A new Tenacious D cover of REO Speedwagon's "Keep On Lovin' You" appeared on the LA Wildfire benefit album Good Music to Lift Los Angeles and the band released The Complete Masterworks Vol. 3 on video last year, but no official reunion has been announced.