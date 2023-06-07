HOME > Bling Empire Netflix

'Bling Empire' star Anna Shay dies suddenly after suffering stroke

By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/07/2023



star Anna Shay has suddenly and unexpectedly passed away at age 62.



ADVERTISEMENT Anna died after suffering a stroke, People



"It saddens our hearts to announce that Anna Shay, a loving mother, grandmother, charismatic star, and our brightest ray of sunshine, has passed away at the early age of 62 from a stroke," Anna's family told the magazine in a statement.



"Anna taught us many life lessons on how not to take life too seriously and to enjoy the finer things. Her impact on our lives will be forever missed but never forgotten."



Anna was a fan favorite on . She began appearing on the Netflix series back on Season 1 in 2021.



"I wasn't even expecting to be in front of the camera," Anna previously told People of her success on the reality show.



"I'm very shy and I went along with whatever situation was happening. I was just being me."



On the latest season of , which was released on Netflix in October, Anna was reportedly shown telling her co-stars, "There are more things in life than superficial bullsh-t."



Anna -- whose father was the founder of Pacific Architects and Engineers, a global contractor for American defense services -- was known to be very "super, super wealthy," according to 's Kane Lim.



Anna is survived by her son Kenny Kemp and her grandchildren.



Anna's friends have been grieving her loss on social media ever since the reality TV star's death made headlines.



Kane wrote, "You will be missed @annashay93. Rest in Peace. You had a nonchalance about you that was mesmerizing and captivated audience around the world. I was lucky to get to know the real you and not many knew about our friendship off camera."



"We had a real friendship and though the show made things or even portrayed us a little crazy at times you knew who I really was as a person and had my back in the end," Kane continued.

"We spent most of the pandemic together, slaying it on Rodeo dr, grocery shopping, making Japanese plum wine and doing silly things. Thank you for your company. I will always remember you for your tenacity for life and resilience and whether the camera is on or off you, you slayyyy. Continue to slay in the heavens. Love Kane."



Kevin Kreider shared on Instagram that "you never know when your last goodbye will be," adding of Anna's passing, "So unexpected and wished when I saw you last for lunch I would have taken a moment to smell the roses and had one last adventure with you."



Kelly Mi Li shared a slideshow of photos with Anna and gushed about how she was "truly one of a kind" and will be missed forever.



Kim Lee expressed shocked by admitting in an Instagram post, "I can't believe I'm writing this right now. Anna, we're going to miss you. I'm glad we got to cross paths. I cried and laughed with you and shared so much memories with you on screen."



"I loved your realness and humor and one thing u taught all of us is not to take life too serious," Kim noted. "Anna Shay we love you Queen!! You will forever be missed. #BLINGEMPIRE."



Christine Chiu, despite her on-screen tension with Anna, recalled a special off-screen moment she had shared with Anna, and Jaime Xie penned via Instagram Stories, "You will be so dearly missed. Rest in peace Anna. Our many memories together will stay forever in my heart."



About The Author: Elizabeth Kwiatkowski

Elizabeth Kwiatkowski is Associate Editor of Reality TV World and has been covering the reality TV genre for more than a decade.

