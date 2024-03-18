Ben Platt is headed to Broadway.

The 30-year-old singer and actor announced a concert residency at The Palace on Broadway in a post Monday.

Platt will perform songs from his forthcoming album, Honeymind, and other hits.

The three-week show begins May 28 and runs through June 15. Tickets are available now.

"Like my foremothers Liza and Judy before me, it is far beyond my wildest imagination to announce that I'll be playing a 3-week concert residency at The Palace on Broadway," Platt wrote, referencing actresses Liza Minnelli and Judy Garland.

"I feel perpetually blessed to be part of the theatre community, and to have the opportunity to perform as myself and from my own perspective in this newly reopened, storied Broadway house is one of the greatest honors of my life," he added. "I can't wait to introduce my new record Honeymind on the beautifully revived stage, along with some other songs and surprises."

Platt announced his album Honeymind and released a first song, "Andrew," last week.

Platt said the name "honeymind" is inspired by his love for his husband, singer and actor Noah Galvin.

Honeymind is slated for release May 31. The album will be Platt's first since Reverie, released in August 2021.