Netflix is introducing the new series Our Living World.

The streaming service shared a trailer and first-look photos for the nature docuseries Monday.

Our Living World is narrated by Oscar-winning actress Cate Blanchett. The show gives "a revealing look at the secret network of connections that unites us all and sustains our planet's most magical phenomenon: life itself."

From reindeer in the Arctic to hippos in Africa, Our Living World "spans the globe to showcase the extraordinary creatures and ecosystems, great and small, that work together to help restore and sustain Our Living World," an official description reads.

Our Living World hails from Wild Space and Freeborne Media, the team behind Our Great National Parks.

Executive producer James Honeyborne told Netflix's Tudum that Blanchett has a "natural affinity" for nature and "knows a lot about ecology."

"We found it very natural for her to speak with authority on the subject," he said.

Our Living World premieres April 17 on Netflix.