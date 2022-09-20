The Broadway stage musical based on the iconic horror-comedy, Beetlejuice, posted its closing notice Tuesday.

"Tell myyyy stooooryyyyyy! #BeetlejuiceBway will play its final Broadway performance on January 8. Get your tickets now. And don't worry...there are more showtimes in our future! Visit our website for deetz about our National Tour," the show's Twitter feed said.

Beetlejuice stars Alex Brightman, Elizabeth Teeter, Kerry Butler and David Josefsberg.

"Based on Tim Burton's dearly beloved film, Beetlejuice tells the story of Lydia Deetz, a strange and unusual teenager whose whole life changes when she meets a recently deceased couple and a demon with a thing for stripes," a synopsis said.

The 1988 movie starred Winona Ryder, Michael Keaton, Geena Davis, Alec Baldwin, Catherine O'Hara and Jeffrey Jones.

Other Broadway shows that have announced they will be closing soon include The Music Man and Phantom of the Opera. Mr. Saturday Night and Dear Evan Hansen also recently played their last performances.