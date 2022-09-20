Jimmy Kimmel has signed a new contract to keep his eponymous, late-night talk show on ABC for at least three more years.

"After two decades at ABC, I am now looking forward to three years of what they call 'quiet quitting,'" the comedian said in a statement Tuesday.

Jimmy Kimmel Live! will celebrate its 20th anniversary in January.

His latest contract extension will carry the show into its 23rd season.

"For 20 years, Jimmy Kimmel has been a huge part of the ABC family and the heartbeat of late-night television," said Craig Erwich president of ABC Entertainment, Hulu & Disney Branded Television Streaming Originals.