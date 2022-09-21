Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Louis Joliet, French-Canadian explorer of the Mississippi River, in 1645-- U.S. first lady Margaret Taylor in 1788-- British author\/historian H.G. Wells in 1866-- Animator Chuck Jones in 1912-- Actor Larry Hagman in 1931-- Singer\/songwriter Leonard Cohen in 1934-- Radio talk show host Diane Rehm in 1936 (age 86)-- Journalist Bill Kurtis in 1940 (age 82)-- Television producer Jerry Bruckheimer in 1943 (age 79)-- Comedian Fannie Flagg in 1944 (age 78)-- Author Stephen King in 1947 (age 75)-- Guitarist Don Felder in 1947 (age 75)-- Comedian Bill Murray in 1950 (age 72)-- Champion race car driver Arie Luyendyk in 1953 (age 69)-- Japanese Prime Minister Abe Shinzo in 1954-- Ethan Coen, one of the filmmaking Coen brothers, in 1957 (age 65)-- Actor Dave Coulier in 1959 (age 63)-- Actor Nancy Travis in 1961 (age 61)-- Actor Rob Morrow in 1962 (age 60)-- Singer Faith Hill in 1967 (age 55)-- Actor Ricki Lake in 1968 (age 54)-- Celebrity chef Anne Burrell in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Billy Porter in 1969 (age 53)-- Actor Luke Wilson in 1971 (age 51)-- Actor\/TV host Alfonso Ribeiro in 1971 (age 51)-- Singer Liam Gallagher in 1972 (age 50)-- Television personality Nicole Richie in 1981 (age 41)-- Actor Joseph Mazzello in 1983 (age 39)-- Actor Scott Evans in 1983 (age 39)-- Singer Jason Derulo in 1989 (age 33)-- Actor Christian Serratos in 1990 (age 32)