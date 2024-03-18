The BBC offered a first look Monday at Dinosaur, its new six-part comedy from Two Brothers Pictures, the production company whose credits include Fleabag and The Tourist.

ADVERTISEMENT

Slated to premiere in April, the show is set and was filmed in Scotland.

"Dinosaur follows Nina (Ashley Storrie), an autistic woman in her 30s, who adores her life living with her sister and best friend Evie (Kat Ronney)," a synopsis said.

"However, when Evie rushes into an engagement after only six weeks and makes Nina her maid of honor, Nina is floored. Forced to reconcile with her sister's impulsive decision, Nina grapples with what this new challenge means."

Photos released Monday show Nina with her family and friends, and planning her wedding.