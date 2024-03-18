Nathalie Emmanuel joined her former Game of Thrones co-stars John Bradley and Liam Cunningham at the premiere of their new show.

The 35-year-old actress supported Bradley, 35, and Cunningham, 62, at the Los Angeles screening of their Netflix series 3 Body Problem.

Netflix shared a photo Monday on social media of Emmanuel, Bradley and Cunningham posing together at the event.

Emmanuel played Missandei on Game of Thrones, with Bradley as Samwell Tarley and Cunningham as Davos Seaworth. The show, based on the Song of Ice and Fire book series by George R. R. Martin, had an eight-season run on HBO from 2011 to 2019.

Bradley and Cunningham now star together in 3 Body Problem, a new show based on the Liu Xicin novel. The series hails from Alexander Woo and Game of Thrones creators David Benioff and D.B. Weiss.

3 Body Problem is a sci-fi drama where "a young woman's fateful decision in 1960s China reverberates across space and time to a group of brilliant scientists in the present day."

Netflix released a final trailer for the show this month.

3 Body Problem premieres Thursday.