The BAFTA Film Awards will return in February 2025.

The 78th annual British Academy Film Awards will be held Feb. 16, 2025 in London.

The awards show will take place two weeks before the 97th annual Academy Awards, scheduled for March 2.

The ceremony will again be held during the Berlin Film Festival, which runs Feb. 13-23 in 2025.

The full timeline and more details will be announced in the coming months.

The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) presents the BAFTA Film Awards to honor the best British and international contributions to film.

The 77th annual awards show took place Feb. 18 at Royal Festival Hall in London. Oppenheimer and Poor Things were among the big winners.