Iskra Lawrence is going to be a mom of two.

The 33-year-old British model is expecting her second child with her boyfriend, Philip Payne.

Lawrence shared the news Thursday on Instagram alongside photos of herself with Payne and their 4-year-old son, Alpha.

"4 years later and we are finally going to be a family of 4," she captioned the post.

Lawrence showed her support for other people hoping to conceive, remarking on how "1 in 6 people are affected globally by infertility and 1 in 4 women experience miscarriage, pregnancy or still birth."

"There is no where near enough support, education or on going research into women's health so let's continue to end the shame, stigma and silence," she said.

Lawrence and Payne started dating in 2018 and welcomed their son in April 2020.

Lawrence voiced her love for Payne in a tribute on his birthday in January.

"happy birthday my love, everyday I thank God for you, for our family and our life together. The way you show up as a daddy could make me cry everyday (all day) just looking at the way you make him smile and giggle and knowing he wants to grow up to be like his daddy," she wrote. "the way you uplift and inspired others keeps me motivated to live in my purpose too. We really are taking on the world together. Love you always @philipapayne."

Lawrence is best known for her modeling work with Aerie.