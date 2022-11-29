"I just really want to apologize for hurting your feelings," Danielle told Sierra while speaking to Us Weekly on its "Here for the Right Reasons" podcast in a joint interview with her boyfriend Michael Allio, who also apologized to Sierra for not handling their Bachelor in Paradise breakup well.
"You know, I mean, I wasn't there during the relationship," the Nashville-based neonatal nurse and model continued. "It had resolved by the time I got down there and I shouldn't have spoken into it."
Danielle added, "I just really, truly wish nothing but the best for her, and I'm just really excited to move forward with my relationship with Michael."
Sierra, who self-eliminated fromBachelor in Paradise after being dumped by Michael, has thrown shade at Michael repeatedly for over a month for how he had dumped her and immediately began dating Danielle with enthusiasm and excitement on the show's eighth season.
Sierra also took a jab at Danielle earlier this month, tweeting, "For clarity, Im over Michael & have been. This is why I dont understand why Im a point of topic for them. Those who keep saying 'get over it'... Its comical bc Im in a relationship."
"But damn near 40 & hating on a 27 yr old that also had your man?" she added. "Good bye. My feelings are valid."
Sierra was responding to Danielle's comments on the November 17 episode of the "Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe" podcast in which Sierra was referred to as "what's her face."
Kaitlyn, who starred on The Bachelorette's eleventh season, mentioned to Danielle, "There's really been no drama for you except for the fact that what's her face is trying to say like, 'But in three days, he led me on and there was a bigger plan!'"
Danielle went on to mock Sierra -- without saying her name -- by joking, "'I have receipts!'... [Then] show them!"
Kaitlyn went on to say she's never talked to "her" and couldn't speak for "her," but the woman had only spent three days with Michael on the show.
"She's making it seem like [Michael] was a little playboy," Kaitlyn noted, before Danielle called the situation "frustrating" because Sierra had claimed to care for and respect Michael before slamming him on social media.
Danielle added, "But good luck with your single release after you tweeted something crappy," which prompted the two women to laugh about her "hustle."
"Sierra, I am deeply sorry. I have been reflecting for a few days and I see where I went wrong," Kaitlyn tweeted on November 21.
"I sent you a DM a couple days ago and one now, on Instagram. Would love to apologize offline and to you personally."
Sierra responded to Kaitlyn's tweet, "Appreciate this, I wouldnt have looked to find your DMs had you not tweeted. Its hard accepting your apology since I feel its only warranted after being called out. After my experience I have a hard time believing ppl are genuine in the public eye. I'll respond too privately. TY."
In Michael's own apology, he said he wished he had just told Sierra flat out that she wasn't his person. Instead, Michael had told Sierra on the show his heart was guarded because he was still grieving the loss of his late wife Laura Ritter-Allio to breast cancer in 2019.
Sierra apparently believed Michael had known Danielle was coming all along and so he used her as a placeholder, both claims of which Michael has denied in the press.
Regardless of his intentions, Michael and Danielle continued to date in Paradise, and they left the show as a strong couple.
Michael and Danielle revealed on last week's Season 8 reunion show that they're happy and in love with each other. Danielle also shared how she plans to move to Akron, OH, to be close to Michael and his young son James in the near future.
Danielle said on "Here for the Right Reasons" that she'd love to move to Ohio "sooner rather than later."
"But there's a lot of moving parts," Danielle acknowledged. "I obviously want to leave my current job in the best hands possible and find the right place [in Ohio]."
Michael added, "We basically made the decision maybe a month-and-a-half ago that our relationship was getting so strong that if we were really going to try to make this whole thing work, that we had to live in close proximity. And we both have careers. She's an incredible nurse and she's got to arrange all of those things."
Danielle said she's been in Nashville for 12 years but has wanted to move back to the Midwest in the last year or two.
"Nashville has run its course," Danielle noted.
Danielle and Michael agreed they're most looking forward to the small "mundane" things when it comes to living near each other -- including going on dates, making dinner together, and hanging out with James.