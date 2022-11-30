Bachelor in Paradise alums Chris Bukowski and Anna Redman's relationship is getting more serious, as they've decided to expand their family.

"WE GOT A PUPPY!!!!" Anna recently revealed on Instagram.

"Her name is Dolly Jo Bukowski-Redman & she's very loved. We actually 'got' her a few months back but she's been in puppy school *queue cheesy graduation picture* -- but now she's finally with us and we couldn't be happier."

Chris commented on Anna's posting, "She got her masters degree in 'Dog.'"

He added, "She's a Schnauzer and Poodle mix. Weighs in around 12 lbs and is in an ongoing battle with her reflection."

Anna posted several photos with Chris and their new furbaby, who is white and beige. In one cute picture, Dolly is posing in a black and gold graduation cap.

Several Bachelor Nation alums commented on the puppy announcement and expressed their excitement for the couple.

"Omg we need a puppy play date!!!" wrote Mari Pepin-Solis.

And Season 17 The Bachelorette star Katie Thurston gushed, "Omg!!!"

Anna and Chris, who went Instagram official with their romance in late March during a trip to Costa Rica, just moved into a Chicago apartment together in September.

Anna captioned a TikTok video of the pair kissing in their new kitchen at the time, "And they were roommates."

Back in April, Anna gushed about how she's a "smitten kitten" with Chris during an Instagram Q&A.

"Y'all. This man is the kindest, most thoughtful, best, cutest, loveliest, [literally insert every good thing] person I've ever met," Anna boasted.

Chris reposted Anna's answer on Instagram Stories, adding, "Go team," along with a red heart emoji.

That same month, The Bachelorette alum Joe Amabile proudly revealed on his "Click Bait with Bachelor Nation" podcast how he had hooked Chris and Anna up. Joe is apparently pals with Chris, while his wife Serena Pitt is close friends with Anna.

Joe recalled both Anna and Chris saying earlier this year that they were "sick of being single."

Anna, who originally competed on Matt James' season of The Bachelor, and Chris, who appeared on multiple seasons of The Bachelor franchise, started out as friends before they became exclusive.

Chris began dating Anna after his failed engagement to Katie Morton, whom he proposed marriage to on Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2019.

Chris and Katie worked on their relationship for several months but announced they had decided to call it quits and end their engagement in December 2019.

During a January 2022 appearance on the "She's All Bach" podcast, Chris hinted his dating life was "good," according to Us Weekly.

"You know, it was bad for a while. After Katie, I didn't date anybody really. Recently, it's been pretty good," Chris shared earlier this year.

But Chris wouldn't admit that he had a romantic connection with Anna brewing at the time.

"I'm not going to confirm or deny those allegations," Chris said of dating rumors that had been floating around. "But I know Anna. She's a great girl... We're definitely friends. I enjoy spending time with her."

Chris said he was really enjoying his time dating off-camera and on his own terms.

"I don't want to put an extra spotlight on it by any means because genuinely, like, for the first time in a long time, [I'm] happy with no stress behind it," Chris shared on the podcast.

"[I'm] just kind of, you know, enjoying good company... No stress, very free, very natural. All of it very unexpected, but obviously, you know, happy that it's happening with whoever that might be."

Chris found fame when he competed for Emily Maynard's heart on The Bachelorette's eighth season. He later appeared on Season 3 of Bachelor Pad and finished as the runner-up.

Chris crashed Andi Dorfman's season of The Bachelorette but she rejected his advances and didn't allow him to join the cast.

Chris then returned for Season 1 of Bachelor in Paradise, after which he announced his retirement from The Bachelor franchise. However, he decided to look for love once again on television via Season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

For Anna's part, she attempted a relationship with James Bonsall in Paradise in Summer 2021 but left the show single.

