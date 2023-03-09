Co-created by Segel, Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, the show will air its eighth episode of Season 1 on Friday.
"We have loved the engaging, touching and hilarious world of Shrinking since the beginning, and it has been wonderful to watch as audiences around the world continue to connect with these big-hearted characters," Matt Cherniss, head of programming for Apple TV+, said in a statement.
"We can't wait for viewers to experience what the cast and creative team have for Season 2."
