Netflix is ready for its next big series as they're heading closer to the release of The Night Agent. Starring Gabriel Basso of Super 8 and Hillbilly Elegy, the 10-episode series is based on the book by Matthew Quirk.

In the book and series, low-ranking FBI agent Peter Sutherland's heroics on a booby-trapped Metro D.C. train get him a promotion to the White House. He's tasked by the president's chief of staff Diane Farr (Hong Chau) to answer phones there after hours.

"Have you ever heard of Night Action?," Farr asks. "It's a top-secret investigative program within the FBI."

According to Farr, it's grunt work.

But one night, a phone call leads him to Sutherland to Rose Larkin (Luciane Buchanan) who has moved in with her aunt and uncle who are under attack. From that point on, the trailer takes viewers on a thrill ride of car and foot chases, big guns, and shady figures in and around the federal government.

"You don't know what you're getting into," a mystery woman says to Sutherland. Apparently, there's a mole inside the agency and an assassination attempt coming. That's familiar ground for actor DB Woodside who also stars in The Night Agent, because before he was on Lucifer he was on 24.

And with The Shield creator Shawn Ryan at the helm, it's a safe bet for Netflix.

The Night Agent, also starring Sarah Desjardins, will premiere on Netflix on March 23.

