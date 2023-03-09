The animated series, Batman: Caped Crusader, is moving to Prime Video after HBO Max canceled the project as part of a cost-cutting measure.

The news about the streaming service's two-season order was reported Thursday by Deadline and The Hollywood Reporter.

No voice cast has been announced yet.

The show is being executive produced by Felicity collaborators J.J. Abrams and Matt Reeves, as well as Bruce Timm, the mastermind behind the 1990s classic, Batman: The Animated Series.

Reeves helmed 2022's live-action blockbuster, The Batman, and is now working on a sequel.