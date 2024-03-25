Anne Hathaway is going public about a past miscarriage.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 41-year-old actress discussed motherhood and her past fertility struggles in the April issue of Vanity Fair.

Hathaway has two sons, Jonathan, 7, and Jack, 3, with her husband, Adam Shulman, but experienced "infertility and conception hell" with both of her pregnancies, she previously shared on Instagram in 2019.

In the new interview, Hathaway explained how she felt it was important to not sugarcoat the truth of her experience.

"Given the pain I felt while trying to get pregnant, it would've felt disingenuous to post something all the way happy when I know the story is much more nuanced than that for everyone," she said.

Hathaway then shared how she experienced a miscarriage in 2015 during the run of her one-woman off-Broadway show Grounded, which required her "to give birth on stage every night."

The actress kept it together on stage but shared her pain with friends who attended her performance.

"It was too much to keep it in when I was onstage pretending everything was fine. I had to keep it real otherwise... So when it did not go well for me, having been on the other side of it -- where you have to have the grace to be happy for someone -- I wanted to let my sisters know, 'You don't have to always be graceful. I see you and I've been you,'" she said. "It's really hard to want something so much and to wonder if you're doing something wrong."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

When she wrote her post, Hathaway also wanted to reassure other people struggling with fertility that they are not alone.

"The thing that broke my heart, blew my mind, and gave me hope was that for three years after, almost daily, a woman came up to me in tears and I would just hold her, because she was carrying this [pain] around and suddenly it wasn't all hers anymore," she said.

As a mother, Hathaway said she strives to be gentle and nurturing, including to herself.

Hathaway will next star in The Idea of You, a romance film based on the Robinne Lee novel. The movie premieres May 2 on Prime Video.