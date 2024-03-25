The Sunset Boulevard musical is headed to Broadway in the fall.

ADVERTISEMENT

Producers announced Monday that the production will begin previews Sept. 28 at St. James Theatre in New York City and officially open Oct. 20.

The musical will mark the Broadway debut of singer and actress Nicole Scherzinger, who stars as Norma Desmond.

Pre-sale tickets will become available April 2.

The Sunset Boulevard musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and a book and lyrics by Don Black and Christopher Hampton.

Webber's musical is based on the 1950 film starring Gloria Swanson and William Holden

Scherzinger starred in the West End revival of the production in London, which ran from September 2023 into January. Jamie Lloyd, who directed the West End version, will return to direct the Broadway version.

The West End production is nominated for 11 awards at the Olivier Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

Scherzinger came to fame with the girl group Pussycat Dolls. Her other theater credits include a West End revival of Cats.