Candiace Dillard is leaving The Real Housewives of Potomac.

The 37-year-old singer and television personality announced her exit from the Bravo reality series in a statement Monday to People.

Dillard joined RHOP in Season 3 and is leaving ahead of the show's ninth season.

"As I embark on a new chapter after six remarkable years with The Real Housewives of Potomac, I am filled with gratitude for the enriching friendships, personal growth and moments of introspection that have defined this journey," she said. "With a whirlwind of new opportunities and responsibilities on my plate, I have decided to take a break from RHOP."

Dillard teased the possibility of a future return, adding, "This is not a farewell, but a 'see you later.'"

The star then thanked fans.

"Your unwavering support has been my guiding light, and I look forward to the exciting adventures that lie ahead -- and more importantly, sharing them all with you!" she said.

Dillard clashed with Gizelle Bryant and Robyn Dixon in RHOP Season 8, which will air Part 1 of its three-part reunion March 31.

She previously told Page Six in February that there was "definitely a plan" for her to leave RHOP and focus on music full time.

Dillard released her debut album, Deep Space, in 2021 and a deluxe version of the album in 2022.