Jones will portray Bill Bray, who was hired by Joe Jackson in the 1970s as security for the Jackson 5. Shinick has been cast as Dick Clark, who hosted American Bandstand when the Jackson 5 made a legendary early appearance.
"I'm thrilled that we were able to bring together such a gifted group of actors for this film," producer Graham King said. "What they bring to these key roles provides a rich backdrop for the movie, adding to the extraordinary ensemble."
Michael will give "a riveting and honest portrayal" of the life and career of Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.
