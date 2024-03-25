Lionsgate and Universal Pictures have announced new cast members for Michael, a biopic about popstar Michael Jackson.

Larenz Tate, Kat Graham , Jessica Sula, Liv Symone, Kevin Shinick, Kendrick Sampson and KeiLyn Durrel Jones have joined the upcoming film.

Tate will play Motown Records founder Berry Gordy, with Sampson to portray Grammy-winning songwriter, composer and music producer Quincy Jones.

Graham and Symone have been cast as legendary singers Diana Ross and Gladys Knight, respectively. Sula will play Jackson's sister La Toya Jackson.

Jones will portray Bill Bray, who was hired by Joe Jackson in the 1970s as security for the Jackson 5. Shinick has been cast as Dick Clark, who hosted American Bandstand when the Jackson 5 made a legendary early appearance.

"I'm thrilled that we were able to bring together such a gifted group of actors for this film," producer Graham King said. "What they bring to these key roles provides a rich backdrop for the movie, adding to the extraordinary ensemble."

Michael will give "a riveting and honest portrayal" of the life and career of Jackson, who died at age 50 in 2009.

Previously announced casting includes Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson, Colman Domingo as Joe Jackson, Nia Long as Katherine Jackson, and Miles Teller as John Branca.

Lionsgate and Universal shared a first-look photo featuring Jaafar Jackson as Michael Jackson in February.

Michael opens in theaters April 18.