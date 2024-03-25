The Last Thing He Told Me will return for a second season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Apple TV+ announced in a press release Monday that it renewed the show for Season 2.

The Last Thing He Told Me is a mystery-thriller series based on the Laura Dave novel.

Jennifer Garner stars as Hannah Hall, a woman who must forge a relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter Bailey (Angourie Rice) in order to find the truth about why her husband has mysteriously disappeared.

Season 2 is based on an upcoming sequel to Dave's novel, which will be published in 2025 ahead of the show's Season 2 premiere.

Garner, Rice, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and David Morse will return in the new season.

"Like so many people, I fell for Hannah on page one of Laura Dave's gripping novel," Garner said.

"I'm thrilled to get to tell more of Hannah's story -- I couldn't have said yes more quickly to season two!" she added. "These characters and their story mean so much to me, as I know they do to the many who have championed our show; we're excited to give audiences even more with this next chapter."

FOLLOW REALITY TV WORLD ON THE ALL-NEW GOOGLE NEWS!

Reality TV World is now available on the all-new Google News app and website. Click here to visit our Google News page, and then click FOLLOW to add us as a news source!

The Last Thing He Told Me is created and adapted by Dave and Josh Singer , who also executive produce with Garner, Reese Witherspoon and Lauren Neustadter. Aaron Zelman will serve as co-showrunner and executive producer with Singer in Season 2.

Season 1 premiered in April 2023.