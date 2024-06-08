The animated series, Gremlins: The Wild Batch, is set to premiere on Max this fall.

The cartoon adventure takes place after the events of 2023's Gremlins: Secrets of the Mogwai, which was a prequel to the live-action movie, Gremlins, and its 1990 sequel, Gremlins 2: The New Batch.

"Gizmo, Sam, and Elle as they travel from their home in Shanghai to San Francisco, bringing even more magic, mystery and Mogwai mayhem," a synopsis said.

"Hot on the trail of a new brood of evil Mogwai, our heroes journey deep into the American West, coming up against new supernatural creatures and picking up a few mysterious characters along the way."

Returning to the voice cast for Wild Batch from Secrets the Mogwai are Ming-Na Wen, James Hong, BD Wong, Izaac Wang, AJ LoCascio and Gabrielle Nevaeh.