Pop music star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a sixth consecutive week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft, followed by Twenty One Pilots' Clancy at No. 3, Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 4 and RM's Right Place, Wrong Reason at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Wallen's Dangerous: The Double Album at No. 6, Future & Metro Boomin's We Don't Trust You at No. 7, Gunna's One of Wun at No. 8, Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 9 and Zach Bryan's self-titled album at No. 10.