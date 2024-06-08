The producers of the crime drama, Tokyo Vice, have announced the show is not getting a third season on Max.

"Over the last five years, Max has made sure we got to tell our story. They have supported us through thick and thin. Not only did they give us these two seasons, they said yes when we asked to end season one with a series of cliffhangers, and they said yes when we asked for two extra episodes so we could land the plane in the way [creator] J.T. [Rogers] had always envisioned," creator J.T. Rogers and director Alan Poul said in a joint statement Saturday.

"We're grateful not only to Max but to our partners Fifth Season, who sold the show around the world and made it a global success story. They were in the trenches with us always, guaranteeing that we could make the show we wanted to make."

Based on the true story of a U.S. journalist living in 1990s Japan and reporting on local gang activity, the show starred Ansel Elgort, Sho Kasamatsu, Ken Watanabe, Rachel Keller and Hideaki ItÅ.

It wrapped up its second season in April.

"From Tokyo Vice's richly written material to the gorgeously composed shots to the lived-in performances, the care and creativity of this enormously talented cast and crew shines in every frame of the show," the streaming service said.

"We thank J.T., Alan, Ansel, Ken, Fifth Season and Wowow for their partnership on this wholly unique modern noir thriller."