Adam Sandler has announced plans for a 25-city North American comedy tour this fall.

The Saturday Night Live and Murder Mystery star will kick off the tour Oct. 12. in Vancouver, B.C.

Other stops on Sandler's I Missed You tour will include Seattle, Anaheim, Toronto, Rochester, Washington, Milwaukee, Memphis, Las Vegas, San Antonio and Oklahoma City.

The tour is expected to wrap up on Dec. 12 in Colorado.

Tickets go on sale on Thursday.

Sandler was awarded the Mark Twain Prize for American Humor this year.