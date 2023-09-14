Those born on this date are under the sign of Virgo.They include:-- Russian physiologist Ivan Pavlov in 1849-- Margaret Sanger, American pioneer in the birth-control movement, in 1879-- Composer Maria Grever in 1885-- Actor Clayton Moore in 1914-- Author\/feminist Kate Millett in 1934-- Actor Walter Koenig in 1936 (age 87)-- Basketball Hall of Fame member Larry Brown in 1940 (age 83)-- Actor Joey Heatherton in 1944 (age 79)-- Actor Sam Neill in 1947 (age 76)-- Rock singer Jon "Bowzer" Bauman in 1947 (age 76)-- Actor Mary Crosby in 1959 (age 64)-- Actor Faith Ford in 1964 (age 59)-- Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev in 1965 (age 58)-- Supreme Court Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson in 1970 (age 53)-- Actor Kimberly Williams-Paisley in 1971 (age 52)-- Actor Andrew Lincoln in 1973 (age 50)-- Rapper Nas, born Nasir bin Olu Dara Jones, in 1973 (age 50)-- British singer Amy Winehouse in 1983-- Actor\/singer Logan Henderson in 1989 (age 34)-- Actor Emma Kenney in 1999 (age 24)