British singer-songwriter Rita Ora is set to take over for panelist Nicole Scherzinger in Season 11 of The Masked Singer, FOX announced Wednesday.

EW.com reported that Scherzinger will miss the season because she will be performing on stage in London's West End.

Playbill.com said she will be starring in the revival of Andrew Lloyd Webber's Sunset Boulevard.

FOX aired a Masked Singer special Sunday, featuring Demi Lovato, but the Season 10 competition is expected to officially begin Sept. 27.