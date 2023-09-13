Audible has announced plans to release Slayers: A Buffyverse Story, an original scripted audio series featuring stars from Buffy the Vampire Slayer, on Oct. 12.

The project is intended to mark the 20th anniversary of the TV series' finale but actually will take place 10 years after the show ended.

Written by Amber Benson and Christopher Golden, and directed by Benson, Golden, and Kc Wayland, the new entry in the horror-dramedy franchise will reunite Benson with her former co-stars James Marsters, Charisma Carpenter, Anthony Head, Juliet Landau, Emma Caulfield, James Charles Leary and Danny Strong.

"Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more," a synopsis said.

"While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protege, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed ... a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world ... his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau)."

The stars are also set to reunite at New York Comic Con next month.

Missing from the lineup of the audio series and planned NYCC appearance will be Sarah Michelle Gellar (Buffy), Alyson Hannigan (Willow), David Boreanaz (Angel), Nicholas Brendon (Xander), Michelle Trachtenberg (Dawn) and Seth Green (Oz).

"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters said in a statement Wednesday.

"I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."

