"Spike (James Marsters) has gone deep undercover in Los Angeles, convincing the forces of darkness that he's back to his evil ways. When his cover is compromised by 16-year-old Indira Nunnally (Laya DeLeon Hayes), Spike finds himself on baby-slayer-sitting duty once more," a synopsis said.
"While he attempts to track down a watcher for his eager new protege, their paths collide with the veteran Slayer of a parallel reality where Buffy Summers never existed ... a reality where Cordelia Chase (Charisma Carpenter) is the one-and-only Slayer. She needs Spike's help with a classic big bad terrorizing her world ... his old flame, Drusilla (Juliet Landau)."
The stars are also set to reunite at New York Comic Con next month.
"I'm ecstatic to be back with my dear friends for this next chapter in the Buffyverse, as we take listeners on a familiar but unexpected journey chock full of horror, passion and mischief," Marsters said in a statement Wednesday.
"I'm excited for old and new fans to experience this beloved world of vampire slaying like never before, brought to life through immersive audio storytelling."
