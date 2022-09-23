Mohamed allegedly sent a woman flirtatious text messages -- which initially leaked out in the press in late July, before Part 2 of the show's Tell All aired in August -- in which he had said he wanted to divorce Yve shortly after receiving his green card and wished he could be with this other woman instead.
"Sadly, many of these events unfolded online and on their reality TV series. Arellano's filing for divorce only serves as the next inevitable step in the trajectory of the couple's journey," Yve's rep continued in her statement.
"She has come to the conclusion that the marriage has suffered irreparable harm and cannot be reconciled. She hopes this will be the final step to close this chapter in her life, put the past behind her and move forward in to the future."
Mohamed, 28, filed a police report and pressed domestic violence charges against Yve last month. She's now facing one count of battery and one count of assault against a household member in New Mexico.
Yve virtually appeared in Albuquerque Metropolitan court for her arraignment on September 6 and pleaded not guilty, according to her rep.
Yve's pre-trial conference is reportedly set for October 4.
Mohamed -- who moved from Egypt to the United States and married Yve in January on 90 Day Fiance's ninth season -- reportedly split from Yve and moved out of her Albuquerque home on August 14, and they've been living apart ever since.
Mohamed pressed charges following an alleged incident at Yve's home on August 15 in which he claimed Yve had attacked him while he was trying to gain access to his cell phone.
But Yve has denied the abuse claims, saying they were "falsified by Mohamed," and she also accused her estranged husband of "committing immigration fraud" because he had been cheating on her and even discussed how he could qualify for a U-Visa with his mistress, allegedly.
"Immigration attorney Kathleen Martinez is stepping in to file charges against Mohamed as he is committing immigration fraud," Dominique explained to the magazine earlier this month.
"Kathleen plans to assist Yve to ensure he does not remain in the U.S. under false pretenses. Mohamed and the woman he has been speaking to have been plotting these allegations since June as a backup plan just in case Yve found out about his many indiscretions."
Mohamed and Yve apparently have a long battle ahead of them in court, maybe even years, and Mohamed may be deported from the U.S. -- and possibly even blacklisted -- if he's convicted of immigration fraud.
In regards to the August 15 incident, the Albuquerque Police Department had arrived at Yve's home around 2AM in response to the alleged domestic dispute Mohamed eventually cited in his police report obtained by In Touch.
Mohamed told Officer Jasmin Romero at the time how he had endured "emotional and physical abuse" from Yve, claiming that she became "very violent and angry" when drinking alcohol.
Mohamed said he never called the police on Yve before because he was "afraid." Mohamed proceeded to play an alleged recording of Yve yelling at him and Mohamed asking his wife "not to hit" him again.
Officer Romero wrote in the police report that Mohamed "broke it off with Andrea," who may have been the mystery woman he had been texting for months during his marriage to Yve.
Mohamed told police that Andrea "extorted him saying she was going to tell his wife about their relationship if he ended things with her."
"By this time," Romero continued in the police report, "Yvette had found out about Andrea and confronted him about it and said she was angry and tried fighting him for his phone."
"Yvette tried to grab the phone from him and he fell onto the floor," the officer added.
"He said she sat on top of him and put her knee to his throat to try and force him to release the phone. He was able to get out from under her and said he did not physically hurt her while getting away."
Yve, however, recalled a different version of events when sharing her side of the story with police following the altercation.
"She had been publicly humiliated by the female Andrea and another female from Minnesota with whom Mohamed has engaged in an affair. Due to his infidelity and her stress regarding the loss of a friend, she said she has been worried Mohamed would try to get her in trouble," Romero reportedly wrote.
Romero went on to further describe Yve's account, writing, "She said Mohamed had been making plans with Andrea to get Yvette in trouble with the law... She is scared and worried because she does not know what he is capable of doing."
Mohamed claimed he had initially left Yve's house in the early morning hours of August 14 because she was allegedly drunk and had placed both of her hands on his face and he was afraid Yve was going to hit him.
But, according to the police report, Yve did not hit Mohamed, he left the residence willingly, and there were no visible injuries on either spouse.
Mohamed also told police he had split from Yve after seeing text messages between her and another man. Mohamed accused Yve of cheating on him with a guy named Mike and sending pictures to him the evening of August 13.
However, Yve's representative quickly shot down Mohamed's cheating allegation.
"The texts he found after he broke into Yve's apple watch were from someone Yve was looking for protection from as she was scared to go out alone at that point due to Mohamed's erratic behavior," Dominique explained.
"Yve wanted this to work but due to Mohammed's obsessive and controlling behavior, as seen on the show, it was impossible to get through to him."
On the 90 Day Fiance: Tell All for Season 9, Yve was shown crying to producers via Zoom over Mohamed's inappropriate messages to another woman and then Mohamed apologized to Yve for betraying her trust. He wanted a second chance and claimed he'd do better. (Yve discovered Mohamed's cheating texts shortly after the Tell All filmed in New York).
Yve called Mohamed's alleged infidelity "shocking, raw, disappointing, [and] saddening."
"He chose to spend his time focused on starting other relationships and engaging in activity that a married man should not be engaging in... I asked him if I could see his phone, and that happened, and I saw inappropriate things. I saw pictures and calls, and put the pieces together," Yve told producers.
But Mohamed claimed he had asked the woman to stop texting him because he's a married man.
"I know I did wrong," Mohamed lamented on the show. "All I can do now is say 'sorry' to my wife, and I promised her that will never happen again. I do love Yve, and she doesn't deserve that. I am trying to fix it."
Shortly after the episode streamed on Discovery+, Yve took to her Instagram Stories with a statement.
"Let me be clear. Of course I blame him as well," Yve reportedly wrote, before the episode also aired on TLC.
"First time I get to say anything though. Everyone was demanding I say something [and I] finally get to, so just take it as facts... [and] one of these women was still married as well."
Yve also shared the following quotes on her Instagram Stories: "Queens don't compete with hoes," as well as, "And home wreckers, They, these!!!! Plural were both! #desperado."
Yve later wrote, "Thank you ladies for sharing your stories of infidelity, heartaches & pain. Obviously, we are not alone. Why commitment for some isn't a commitment. There's lots of healing that needs to happen in this world on so many levels. If you don't want to be exclusive just say so, so people can make their own informed decisions."
Yve also posted an image that read, "Let's be better humans."
Later that day, Mohamed posted a message of his own to his followers, insisting "there are two sides to every story."
Mohamed added in his Instagram Stories, "There is the truth where everyone will know soon enough... stay tuned."
Mohamed subsequently wrote on Instagram, "A lot of people [are] asking why I'm not saying my part of the story. That's because I was trying my best to end my relationship with respect, that's all."
When news of Mohamed's cheating scandal first made headlines in July, hundreds of alleged WhatsApp text messages between Mohamed and a woman he had been texting and speaking to on the phone daily for months leaked on social media.
The alleged set of incriminating text messages, covering the period from May 2022 to July 2022, were posted by the90 Day Fiance fan account @MerryPants on Thursday via Instagram.
Mohamed allegedly wrote to the woman, "You should visit me in Albuquerque hopefully soon so we can get to know each other... I seriously can't wait to actually meet you. I will go to the attorney right after I get the Green Card."
Mohamed allegedly said he couldn't live with Yve for much longer.
"I would just keep you in bed for days," Mohamed's alleged texts read. "Let's go to Egypt... and apply for a green card from there and come back later."
Mohamed appeared to call the woman "the moon," and they talked about kissing each other.
"The divorce will be tough... Do you agree to be the second [wife]? If yes, come here. I would be so honored... You are the best," the texts read.
The woman promised to be there for Mohamed through his divorce, and Mohamed revealed, based on the texts, he had a secret bank account -- hidden from Yve -- to which he had been depositing his earnings from Cameo videos.
On the topic of filing taxes, the woman wrote to Mohamed, "By April 15th she can file 'single divorced,'" along with crying-laughing emoticons, and Mohamed allegedly replied, "Exactly."
Mohamed also allegedly texted of Yve's son Tharan, who has special needs, "It's her kid. I don't care what she wants to do," adding, "No, [Yve] will never have [my] Egyptian baby."
@MerryPants also posted alleged direct messages that Mohamed's girlfriend had sent the Instagram account as proof of their relationship, suggesting the woman was also likely the source of the leaked WhatsApp messages.
Mohamed had led fans to believe on90 Day Fiance's Tell-All special that he was becoming more accepting and understanding of Yve's culture, allowing her to dress however she wants and be herself.
Mohamed insisted that he loved Yve and wanted their marriage to work, and he even buried the hatchet with one of Yve's best friends, Tatiana, who initially disapproved of Mohamed's controlling nature and treatment of Yve.