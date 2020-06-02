'90 Day Fiance' star Lisa says she and Usman have split -- "I am the victim of a romance scam"
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 06/02/2020
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days star Lisa Hamme says she and Usman "SojaBoy" Umar have broken up, claiming she's the victim of "a romance scam" in which her Nigerian husband used her for fame to advance his music career.
Lisa made the split announcement during an Instagram Live session on her promoter Rocco Straz's Instagram account on Friday night because her own account has been temporarily suspended from doing Lives by Instagram -- a restriction she believes Usman had a hand in.
During a nearly hour-long conversation with Rocco, Lisa opened up about the latest in her love life, and she could barely hold back her tears.
"I've come here tonight and this is probably [the hardest thing I've ever done] in my life... I didn't think I was going to be doing this. To everyone listening here, it is very apparent that I am a victim of a romance scam," Lisa claimed.
"My husband has used TLC, his family, his friends, people around the world. And I'm going to apologize to everyone here. I did not know my husband, Sojaboy, was that desperate to become a singer that he would use me, his family and friends, and TLC and the show."
Lisa appears to have been reacting to an Instagram Live interview Usman conducted on Thursday in which he repeated his earlier claim -- which he originally made in April -- that Lisa had threatened to commit suicide if he didn't marry her.
That was apparently the final straw for Lisa, who previously insisted she would never even consider taking her own life, especially over a man.
"The interviews he's been doing have been nothing but a publicity stunt for you people to buy his music and be his followers. He's blocked me on all his platforms, so I don't know what's going on... I cannot believe Sojaboy is going to try to come off as a saint," Lisa said.
"This man had nothing when I met him, nothing. Sojaboy was never a celebrity in Nigeria. [Usman] doesn't walk on water. He used me! He married me just to be on a TV show so people would recognize his name and he could sell his music."
"He's posing as what you would call a romance scam, which is illegal in Nigeria... After hearing his interviews, I'm sorry, this Hausa Islamic man is not a man of faith nor is he a husband, nor is he a family person."
Lisa vented, "How dare he shame any of us to sell music. I'd rather live in a cardboard box with him than ever [go] through this hell. I'm not doing it, Sojaboy."
Lisa insisted she was hesitant at first to publicly discuss the demise of her marriage.
"I was not going to discredit my husband. I was not going to put out my private life, but since Sojaboy has taken it to a level now where he's getting desperate to tell more and more lies, because the show is about over, and we all know what happens when a season is over -- you're only popular as long as you're on TV," Lisa told Rocco.
Lisa, who promised she genuinely loved Usman and didn't want to worsen the stigma that Nigeria has many scammers, said she can only pray Usman gets his life back together.
"I've been in Nigeria via social-media platform for over eight years. I've had friends for over eight years in Nigeria, and I trusted Usman. I trusted him," Lisa griped.
"If we wouldn't have done the show, things probably would be so different. I wouldn't be on here."
Lisa concluded, "The way he has done this, it is not fair to me as a wife, a mother, or a reality TV person. Nobody deserves to be used to be on TV -- nobody!"
During the April 21 broadcast of NYC radio host Angela Yee's Lip Service podcast, Usman insisted Lisa had tried to commit suicide when she discovered Usman wasn't really in love with her.
"I hate to see anybody cry. So maybe she used that advantage, she started crying all the time and I say, 'Okay, okay, you love me? I love you too and let's move on,'" Usman alleged at the time, adding that he didn't think Lisa would actually travel to Nigeria to meet him.
"[I told her], 'I don't love you for real, honestly, but I do that to make you happy.' So Lisa started trying to commit suicide [and] I was like, 'No.'"
Usman continued at the time, "It is better I tolerate her problems, all the headache that she's giving me, than for me to say I don't love her and then she go and kill herself."
Rocco released a statement to In Touch Weekly after Usman's April interview and argued, "At no given time did Lisa state she would kill herself, for him or any other man. She is a very independent woman."
"Lisa doesn't need Sojaboy," Rocco pointed out. "She wants Sojaboy! Suicide is something that should not be thrown around lightly. Lisa has a beautiful family and would never do such a thing!"
Usman had contacted Lisa on Facebook two years before filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth season, and they videochatted immediately so Usman could prove he wasn't a catfish.
Based on posts Lisa has made on Facebook, she and Usman reportedly began dating in June 2018.
Lisa didn't understand why a supposed Nigerian celebrity would be interested in her, but a love song he had allegedly written for Lisa confirmed his feelings for her, at least in Lisa's mind. Lisa then flew to Nigeria -- her first trip out of the United States -- to meet him face to face.
As shown on 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Usman struggled with Lisa's jealousy of his female fans and social-media followers as well as her controlling ways and tendency to boss him around.
Usman, as a Muslim man, wanted to be respected and honored in the relationship, and he essentially demanded Lisa to be more passive and let him be in charge of her and their relationship.
"If there are two kings in a kingdom, there will definitely be war," Usman said in a confessional.
Although Lisa and Usman finally received a blessing from Usman's mother Fatimatu to marry, Lisa flipped out when Usman became so fixated on becoming the head of their household and said he had another thing coming if he thought an American woman would simply obey a man and be submissive like that.
But Lisa and Usman managed to talk through their issues and overcome their disagreement -- until their next big fight, when Lisa claimed to have seen a "whore" writing to Usman on Facebook messenger.
Lisa said she had been watching the woman for months on Facebook and saw the woman send Usman a kissing emoticon and express her love for him, to which he allegedly called her "baby."
"Who the f-ck do you think you're playing with, Usman!?" Lisa vented to the cameras. "I need to make sure he's been faithful to me, because if not, there is going to be no Usman and I."
Usman claimed the woman was just his friend and he had been avoiding her.
Lisa demanded Usman scrape his social media accounts or else they weren't going to get married. She wanted to see Usman block certain women and clean up his page within hours.
"Do you... understand that I've been doing a favor for you to get married to you?" Usman asked Lisa. "I'm doing that."
Lisa told Usman in reply that she didn't want to marry him because she had 50 men in the United States she could marry instead.
Usman responded, "They're not like me," but Lisa countered, "You know what?! You're not that big of a star! You're local talent! Let's get this sh-t straight! You f-cking lied to me. I'm done!... F-ck you and the little boat you've got! Best of luck to you."
Lisa threatened to leave Nigeria and give up on Usman, but she said she still loved him and just feared being cheated on again.
Usman asked Lisa to be patient with him and trust him, and so Lisa decided to forgive and believe him.
The next day, Usman proposed marriage to Lisa in their hotel room while they were waiting for Usman's relatives to arrive for the wedding.
"Will you marry me Lisa? With peace, with happiness?" Usman asked.
"If we can blend our cultures together, then yes," Lisa replied, before gushing to the cameras, "It was everything I ever wanted... It touched me. It's something I'll remember until the day I die. He's my everything and I am ready to marry this man tomorrow."
However, Lisa later asked Usman's brother Faruq about Usman's "stubborn" behavior, which upset and offended Usman.
"I will not let anybody tell me what to do," Usman told his brothers. "Controlling me, that is what I will not tolerate."
The conversation became tense and then Lisa stormed away from the gathering and said she was "done."
"At this point, I don't know if there will be a wedding tomorrow," Usman told the cameras.
But once again, the pair made up, and so they decided to go through with their wedding at a marriage registry in Nigeria in the latest episode of the TLC series.
Lisa and Usman celebrated with Usman's family and friends, and Lisa gushed that she felt like Cinderella.
The couple then had to say goodbye, and Lisa cried at the airport before heading back to the United States.
"Usman is my destiny. He is the man I will spend the rest of my life with. But it makes me a little nervous we are going to be 7,000 miles apart. Is he going to be faithful to me?" Lisa asked in a confessional.
"When I get back to the States, I will apply for a spousal visa. I'm hoping that he will be in the United States within six months, but not being together, it will be very difficult."