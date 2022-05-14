"For all of you who don't know the whole story. Please do not make any assumptions until you know all the fact," Hamza wrote.
"Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am not allowed to discuss anything on social media. Soon you will all know everything. My respect to all."
A screenshot of Hamza's recent post was uploaded to 90 Day Fiance Instagrammer John Yates' account on Thursday.
Memphis, a 35-year-old nurse practitioner from Muskegon, MI, seemed to confirm her relationship with the 28-year-old from Kairouan, Tunisia, is over on April 27 when she posted a video of herself dancing while pumping breast milk for the baby she welcomed with Hamza in late 2021.
"Breastfeeding/breast pumping mamas!! It doesn't STOP because we work, it doesn't STOP so we can sleep and it definitely doesn't STOP so we can play!" Memphis wrote.
She also added the hashtag "single mom life," which clearly gave fans the impression she and Hamza had broken up.
Breakup rumors began to swirl in March when Memphis and Hamza stopped following each other on Instagram and Memphis also deleted all of the photos she had with her husband.
And on March 13, Memphis posted an image that read, "Never love a man so much that you ignore the truth about him."
In the caption, Memphis also vented, "Love is not only a word...but an action. Love shouldn't cause pain, hurt, stress, insecurities, anguish, trauma, or self-doubt. Real Authentic Love doesn't hurt...instead it is supposed to HEAL."
Memphis enthusiastically reiterated -- and in capital letters -- how "love is healing" and "not conditional."
And then Memphis began publicly feuding with Hamza's sister Rawia Moknii on social media in early April.
Rawia told fans on her Instagram Story that Memphis doesn't treat Hamza well, and then Memphis lamented on her own Instagram account how she was "exhausted" by Rawia making "bad remarks" about her, according to In Touch Weekly.
Rawia also posted screenshots of an alleged text-message thread she had with her sister-in-law on April 15, showing that Rawia and Hamza were upset about Memphis' close relationship with her ex-husband, Justin Sandoval, the father of her six-year-old son.
Memphis reportedly explained to Rawia how she needed Justin to watch her kids sometimes and Hamza should "be happy" because without Justin's help, she never would have been able to travel to Tunisia to begin with.
Rawia allegedly replied in support of her brother, "He [understands] your situation but he can't hide his [feelings] that he [feels] jealous when you be [sic] in your ex-husband house."
"Well, he does not need to be with me then," Memphis countered, suggesting she and Hamza were maybe still together but fighting.
Later that evening, Rawia reportedly unleashed her thoughts on the situation via Instagram Stories.
"I think it's time to talk about the truth and what my brother went through. Trying to make someone look bad and lying to them is inhumane. Every word I say I have proof," she claimed.
"The first thing I will explain is why Hamza wants to MOVE with his wife and the kids to another city, and you can find out the answer. I just want you to expose other people's lies."
She reportedly added of Memphis, "You are just trying to show your good side (it doesn't exist) but your reality is worse. You want to play the victim but you are a cheat and your mask will fall soon."
Hamza then took to his own Instagram Story after the argument, according to In Touch.
"When a person can no longer control you, they will try to control how [others] see you. These lies will feel unfair, but stay above it, trusting that other people will eventually see the truth just like you did," Hamza wrote.
But Memphis fired back with the following: "I do not have to defend their lies anymore! I did not benefit from anything at all from them so."
Memphis continued in her Instagram Story: "The problem is they will show what they think will keep their story line going and fill their pockets! After dealing with them NOTHING surprises me! Sad to say but true!!"
Based on his other recent Instagram postings, Hamza appears to have spent quite a bit of time in Chicago, IL.
After being single for four years and dating around quite a bit, Memphis met Hamza, whom she thought was very "special" eight months prior to filming 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days.
When Memphis met Hamza, she was a single mom to a 13-year-old daughter named Kennedi, whom she welcomed from a relationship that took place 14 years prior, as well as her son with ex-husband Justin.
On the 90 Day Fiance spinoff's fifth season, Memphis' trip to Tunisia was documented, and she and Hamza were shown meeting in-person and overcoming a language barrier as well as some adversity.
It took some time for Memphis -- who grew up in the foster care system -- to win over Hamza's mother and sister on the series, and Hamza was angry to learn Memphis had spent four nights at her ex-husband's house towards the beginning of Memphis and Hamza's romance.
Hamza also reluctantly agreed to sign a postnuptial agreement to make his new wife happy.
But the couple relied on love to get them through challenges, and Memphis finally felt like she had become a part of Hamza's family, who welcomed her with open arms once she and Hamza tied the knot.
"In my heart, I do feel like I'm making the right decision. Hamza gives me a sense of family that I don't think I've ever really felt, and I deserve it," Memphis said on the series. "But ultimately, I don't know what to expect in the future. I just hope and pray I'm not making the wrong decision."
During Memphis and Hamza's honeymoon, Memphis revealed she was pregnant.
And on the Tell-All special that aired last month, Memphis said she had completed the CR-1 visa process and so Hamza had moved to the United States. He and Memphis were still together, and Hamza was thrilled to be in his baby's life, even though he had missed her birth.
Memphis and Hamza were spotted filming -- presumably for a future season of a 90 Day Fiance spinoff like 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? -- in Michigan with their new baby in March, but that's also when the split speculation sparked.