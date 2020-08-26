On Sunday night's episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Jenn was shown criticizing the feast Andrei's mother had prepared for Elizabeth's family when they arrived in Moldova in order to attend Elizabeth and Andrei's second wedding.
It was Jenn's first morning in Moldova with her mother Pamela and stepfather Walter, who reunited with Jenn's father Chuck and brother Charlie after the men had traveled days earlier.
Jenn received backlash from 90 Day Fiance viewers for calling the food display -- or "scraps," as she put it -- disgusting "sh-t," but Jenn apparently stands by everything she said.
Jenn posted a video on her Instagram Stories after the episode aired on TLC that has since been reposted by many different fan accounts.
"Okay, so, you guys gotta understand something. Literally just getting off a long-ass flight, coming in, meeting a million people for the first time, film crew in your face, you haven't eaten anything normal -- normal to me, anyway," Jenn said.
The Florida native continued with attitude, "I'm sorry if I'm offending people, but going in and just being mentally mind-fâ€“cked and then having food in your face that you've never seen before in terms of, like, a piece of pig fat on a cracker -- raw pig fat -- [I am] just not used to that."
"[I] didn't feel like eating it. I'm sorry," Jenn said.
Although Jenn repeatedly said, "I'm sorry," her tone indicated her apologies weren't sincere and she was being sarcastic.
"I woke up completely jetlagged and I haven't eaten in, like, a day-and-a-half. The food so far is just not what I'm used to. Can a girl get some eggs and bacon around here? And not, like, raw bacon?" Jenn asked the cameras with a laugh.
Jenn was then shown sitting down at a table with her family, where she complained about how she'd probably lose weight during her stay in Moldova.
"This food, I can't eat any of it," Jenn said, although she was sitting next to croissants and a wide array of fruit options.
The food item Jenn was particularly disturbed by was pig fat served on crackers.
ADVERTISEMENT
Jenn called the pig fat "disgusting" and said she wonders if people in Moldova eat it because it's "cheap" to buy, like "scraps" of food.
Chuck pointed out, "They're eating peasant food," and then Jenn added, "I'm sorry, I'm open to trying stuff, but not some sh-t like that."
When Jenn first arrived in Moldova, she also immediately vented about how sad and gloomy the place looked.
Andrei admitted Jenn liked to push his buttons, but he tried to keep his cool since he had just gotten into an argument with Chuck and Charlie and upset Elizabeth.
Although Andrei and Elizabeth's family were at odds, Pamela and Jenn helped Elizabeth shop for a traditional Moldovan wedding dress. Andrei's sister-in-law Ina also went to the boutique with the girls.
Ina admitted she had problems with the "impulsive" Andrei in the past and they hadn't seen each other in two years. Ina asked Elizabeth's relatives, "What impressed [Elizabeth]?"
Jenn laughed and said, "Same," and then Ina added of Elizabeth, "How does she live with him?!"
"Same! I don't know either," Jenn replied.
Elizabeth overheard the conversation from inside the dressing room and was frustrated with Jenn trying to "talk sh-t" behind her back to Ina, while using the stylist as a translator.
Jenn said she was just hurt that Andrei had disrespected her dad and brother, but Elizabeth said the fight didn't involve her and so she shouldn't worry about it.