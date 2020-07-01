'90 Day Fiance' star Darcey Silva and sister Stacey Silva to star in new 'Darcey & Stacey' spinoff premiering in August
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/01/2020
90 Day Fiance star Darcey Silva and her identical twin sister Stacey Silva will be starring in their very own TLC spinoff this summer, and the network has announced its premiere date.
TLC has announced Darcey & Stacey, which will document the women's personal lives when it comes to family, love and dating, will premiere Sunday, August 16 at 10PM ET/PT, following a new episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
On Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Darcey was shown traveling to England to pursue what she believed would be a fairy-tale romance with Tom, a British charmer who had become her friend first when he helped her get through her difficult breakup with Jesse.
Darcey and Tom fell in love during her trip, but their flame quickly fizzled out once Darcey returned to the United States and attempted to make a long-distance relationship work but was only met halfway with Tom's efforts.
Tom also apparently fell in love with another woman named Shannon, whom he met during Fashion Week in Milan -- during his time apart from Darcey in 2019.
Each of Darcey's attempts to find lasting love ended in tears and a broken heart, but her sister Stacey, who is engaged to a man in Albania named Florian, was always there to lend a shoulder to cry on.
Stacey has also joined Darcey on 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk, and the girls recently appeared and provided some laughs on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
"For the past four seasons of our record-breaking series Before the 90 Days, fans have become obsessed with Darcey and her twin sister Stacey. They have clamored to follow along further on their quest for true love," TLC President Howard Lee said in a statement.
"One of the reasons for the success of the 90 Day franchise is the raw, real and captivating individuals who share their stories with us. Darcey and Stacey don't hold back -- they live life out loud. We cannot wait to share their next chapter in this all-new series."
Darcey & Stacey will feature Darcey healing and moving on from her relationship with Tom as she searches for a new love while Stacey gears up for the next step in her relationship with Albanian fiance Florian.
Following a five-year engagement, Florian's K-1 visa to move to the United States has finally been approved. Florian and Stacey will therefore have 90 days to get married once Florian arrives in America.
"But Darcey has lingering doubts about his commitment to Stacey after photos of him with another woman surfaced online, sparking rumors that he was unfaithful," TLC teased.
The twins, who married and divorced at the same time, have raised their families in the same home and are known for doing everything together, including undergoing cosmetic surgery.
"While Darcey always seems to get hit by cupid's international arrow, she finds, once again, that love is never easy," TLC said.
"From their hair extensions and nails to their eye-catching fashions, Darcey and Stacey are as over-the-top in their style as their joint determination to find international love. Yet they are also relatable as great mothers, devoted sisters and fabulous women in their 40s yearning for stable, long-lasting love."
The new spinoff will also take a closer look into Darcey and Stacey's family -- including their father Mike, mother Nancy, and Darcey's teenage daughters Aniko and Aspen.
An early premiere of Darcey & Stacey will be available on TLC GO on Sunday, August 9.
Rumors Darcey and Stacey were getting their own spinoff had surfaced earlier this year, and photos showing Darcey filming in Rhode Island had circulated online last week.
The Newport Buzz, a news website for the Newport, RI area, shared several photos of Darcey filming on a beach on Instagram on June 22 and captioned the shots, "@90dayfiance shooting today in Little Compton. It appears to be a @darceysilva episode. @jamieshakes."
The following day, The Newport Buzz also posted additional Instagram photos showing Darcey apparently on a boating date with a man, and one of them captured the pair holding hands.
The mystery man was sporting a white buttondown shirt, white pants, a ponytail and a goatee. Meanwhile, Darcey had on a colorful long-sleeve shirt with her blonde hair up in a ponytail.
"@90dayfiance shooting today off of Tiverton!," NewportBuzz wrote alongside the slideshow. "#90dayfiance #newportri #newportbuzz #tivertonri #realitytv #tlc #latitude."
According to the @187AnonymousGossipp Instagram account, the man Darcey appeared to go on a date with was Georgi Rusev, whose Instagram bio reads, "Import Bulgarian rose oil."
@187AnonymousGossipp captioned the pictures of Darcey and Georgi on a boat, "Darceys going to put us through another one of her relationships. Whos ready for this train wreck?? He looks kind of cute here.. (this is @georgi.rusev.star btw).
Darcey & Stacey is coming on the heels of the highest-rated season ever of the 90 Day Fiancefranchise,90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' fourth edition.
Darcey & Stacey is being produced by Sharp Entertainment.