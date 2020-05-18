'90 Day Fiance' star Caesar Mack reveals new details about alleged reconciliation and visit with Maria in leaked 'Tell-All' footage
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/18/2020
90 Day Fiance star Caesar Mack has revealed new details about his alleged reconciliation and face-to-face meeting with Maria that supposedly took place when he returned to Ukraine last year.
Caesar shared the new details in footage that has leaked out online from 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 Tell-All reunion, which filmed during the first weekend in May and will air on TLC in June.
Caesar starred on Season 3 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days last year and said he and Maria, a beautiful blonde from Ukraine whom people accused of using Caesar for money, "dated" online for five years up until August 2019.
During the course of their relationship, Maria had allegedly skipped out on plans to meet Caesar multiple times before their final scheduled trip to Cancun, Mexico, which Maria also skipped out on.
During a recent episode of 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined, Caesar claimed he had been keeping a secret from 90 Day Fiance producers -- that he had flown to Ukraine after filming the Season 3 reunion show, which featured Maria dumping him, in order to meet Maria in person and talk things out.
Caesar told 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined producers he had taken photos of himself and Maria during the trip but discovered Maria had secretly deleted the photos off his phone when he was flying back home to America -- leaving him with no evidence of the pair's face-to-face meeting.
"Did you guys, like, take any pictures or videos together?" a producer asked.
"Yeah, we took some pictures together [but] for some reason they got erased... for some reason, I took the pictures and then I gave it to her, that probably she might have erased the pictures," Caesar replied.
"I didn't know that the pictures were gone until after I was on the plane [coming home]. So when I was on the plane, they were gone."
90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' Season 4 cast filmed their Tell-All reunion remotely earlier this month with everyone participating via video conference, and Caesar connected with host Shaun Robinson during David Murphey's segment given their storylines on the franchise were quite similar.
(David from Las Vegas fell in love with Lana from Ukraine but got stood up four consecutive times when he tried to meet her in person).
Shaun asked Caesar during the reunion taping whether he ever met Maria face-to-face -- and according to Caesar's answer, the pair's meeting was more extensive than he had suggested on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined.
"Yes I did," Caesar said. "I flew down to Ukraine and we met in person, and I stayed there for 13 days in Kiev. Yeah, and we actually had a good time there, but it was like this same old thing."
"I paid for everything. She paid for my Uber a couple times, and then it was like the same thing -- just [her] asking for stuff again, asking for money, like, 'Can you help me? Can you do this?'"
Caesar joked he brought the sex beads he had originally packed for his Cancun trip with him and their first meeting was "pretty much unreal."
"I'm sitting there inside of a tiny, little tiny room in Ukraine. I don't speak Ukrainian or Russian or anything, and then we sit there, she drives up in an Uber, we give each other a hug, we go to the room, we sit down, we take some pictures together," Caesar recalled.
Caesar also appeared to tell Shaun a different version of the deleted photos story he had shared on 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined and state that he had discovered the photos were deleted the same day they were allegedly taken.
"And then when we took the pictures, she was like, 'Well let me go and look through your phone, Caesar. Let me see your phone so I can make sure the pictures are right.' So I was like, 'Yeah, go ahead.' I should've never done that. Don't ever do that," he said.
Caesar said Maria then left the room but made plans to meet up with him again during his stay.
"She said, 'Okay, Caesar, I'm going to go. I'm going to go home and then we'll eat in the morning and we'll eat lunch,' which we did... So I get on my phone and I'm looking through [it] kind of excited. And guess what happened?! She erased everything. Everything," Caesar claimed.
Caesar told Shaun that Maria had never invited him to Ukraine to visit her -- that he just showed up after the Tell-All filmed for90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days' third season.
"After the Tell-All, I told her I wanted the camera crew to go down there with us and she said, 'If they come down then I'm not coming to see you.' So I was like, 'Okay, that's fine.' So I went down there and that's when I called her up and I was like, 'I'm here,' and so she was like, 'Okay, I'm coming,'" Caesar recalled.
"And that's what happened. She was like, 'You better not trick me because I won't be there.' And then that's what happened."
Since Caesar claimed to have spent almost two weeks with Maria in Ukraine, Shaun asked how intimate the pair was during that time.
"Well, it was kind of rocky at first because she was pretty pissed off, you know? She was like, 'Why did you come? Why did you come and think you'd see me? Why are you even still here? Why did you stay so long?' And I'm like, 'Well, I care about you, so that's why I made that effort to fly down here,'" Caesar told Shaun.
"And then she was like, 'You can't even buy me a $500 pair of shoes? You can't even sit there and take me out for a $300 dinner?' And I was like, 'What the hell. I only came down here to see you! I didn't come down here to spend my whole entire savings account,'" Caesar said.
Caesar added, "So then she just was like, 'Let's try to work things out and see what's going on.'"
Caesar allegedly agreed and then he and Maria "gave each other little kisses."
"It wasn't like a romantic kiss. It was like a kiss without something else," Caesar admitted with a laugh.
"Basically, we were kind of feeling each other out and seeing if we still had chemistry, and then when we did and I flew off and came back to the United States, it was just, like, the same old thing."
Caesar accused Maria of, once again, asking him for money and to help her out financially.
"I said, 'No, not until you get here. When you get here, I can help you. But when you're over there, I can't do that. You need to give me 100 percent and then I'll give you 100 percent, because I've given 100 already,'" Caesar recalled, adding that he and Maria pecked "without tongue."
During the leaked Season 4 Tell-All footage, David also admitted he had actually spoken to Maria on a dating website five years ago "for about 30 minutes."
"It was really just what she's interested in, what her life is like, and in those 30 minutes, I could tell she was a little more high maintenance than what I like. And that was it. So our conversation was 30 minutes and done," David shared.
Maria therefore talked to David around the same time Caesar thought he was in a relationship with her.
"At that time, when you're on the website, you're basically talking to more than one girl there at a time, so you're trying to see which one you want to talk to. And so I know that the women were doing that at the same time," Caesar explained.
"That's why I had to get her off of the website... so we could have some kind of connection together. Because if you don't do that, then you know, just like real life, they can pick and choose just like we can -- and then all of a sudden you get caught off, and that's it. Plus, you're spending a lot of money for the website."
Shaun asked David how many women he's talked to on the Russian dating websites over the years, and David admitted "over 1,000," which Caesar said he could relate to.
Caesar revealed he had asked Maria about her previous interactions with David and she confirmed they had a conversation for 30 minutes or less.
"She's actually telling the truth," Caesar said of Maria.
On the Season 3 reunion special of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, Maria claimed she had never really considered Caesar to be her boyfriend and he had lied about sending her around $40,000.
Maria insisted on the show Caesar had never sent her more than $5,000 over the years and she refused to accept his latest offering of $2,000-$3,000.
"She took the money, but -- I'm not going to send you any more money if that's how it is. If that's how you're going to be, then I'm done," Caesar argued. "That's it."
Maria wasn't happy about the picture Caesar had painted of her on television, so she told him to move on and expressed disappointment over being portrayed in such an unflattering light.
After hearing Maria's side of the story, Caesar's castmates admitted they were more confused than ever about what was the truth behind Caesar and Maria's relationship.
Caesar, however, claimed on90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined he's now in an online relationship with 21-year-old Aya, who lives in the United States and accompanied Caesar on a virtual date amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
"It was hard to get over my relationship with Maria, but now, I've met someone new! Moving on was hard but it was the best thing for me," Caesar told the cameras in an early May episode.
