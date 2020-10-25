'90 Day Fiance' spoilers: Have Jenny and Sumit split up or is the '90 Day Fiance: The Other Way' couple still together?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 10/25/2020
90 Day Fiance star Sumit has determined true love with Jenny Slatten is more important to him than what society thinks of his family, so did he stay with Jenny and are they still together -- or has the90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple split?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers: This report includes spoilers that reveal if Jenny and Sumit have split up or if the 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way couple is still together and living in India].
Jenny, a 61-year-old from Palm Springs, CA, met Sumit, a 32-year-old from India, on Facebook, but he initially pretended to be a taller, more muscular man and catfished Jenny.
But instead of being disappointed when Jenny found out Sumit's true identity, she had already fallen for him and decided to give him a chance.
When the couple starred on Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Jenny was shown moving to India and leaving her life in America behind.
Jenny had an idealistic view of how life was going to be in India with Sumit, but there were many adjustments to make and the couple didn't have a lot of money.
Sumit also hid the fact he was married to another woman and had been married for two years!
Jenny was technically Sumit's mistress, and Sumit had been lying to his family about his affair.
"I was dating Jenny when my parents set up an arranged marriage, and I barely knew the girl before I married her... No one should force me into a marriage... It's my decision. I want to be with Jenny. It's my right to be happy," Sumit said in a confessional on the show.
Towards the end of Season 1, Sumit was ambushed at his apartment by more than a dozen of his family members, including his father-in-law, who all expressed disappointment and disgust over his love affair with Jenny.
Sumit's family took him away from Jenny, who was left alone in India for almost a week without any idea of what was happening to Sumit. Sumit's family had even threatened to get the police involved.
When Sumit and Jenny finally reunited after all the drama unfolded, Sumit explained he had been forced into marriage and Jenny was his one true love whom he truly wanted to marry -- but Jenny's time in India had expired and she had to return to the United States.
Sumit felt torn between pleasing his traditional and conservative Indian parents or following his heart and being with Jenny, and the pair had a very emotional goodbye in India.
"Please try to do something for us and fix everything and make everything okay," Jenny begged Sumit in tears before leaving India on the show.
"Broken hearts kill people -- do you know that? My heart is going to be ripped out of my chest."
During the Tell-All special for 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's first season, Sumit revealed his legal wife had filed a case against him and so their divorce was pending.
Sumit claimed he and his wife fought all the time and their divorce was expected to proceed peacefully. Sumit therefore assumed Jenny would not be in any danger if she decided to return to India and be with him.
During the premiere 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Jenny and Sumit had been apart for five months and she was ready to give him another chance and move back to India.
Jenny got her finances in order and just hoped Sumit had been honest about standing up to his family, leaving his wife, and filing for a mutual divorce from his wife.
Jenny predicted it would take up to six months to make Sumit's divorce official, but Sumit promised Jenny he would never lie to her again and they'd be "together happy forever."
Sumit insisted no one was going to bother them, especially because he was in the process of paying his father-in-law $20,000 in the divorce.
Jenny noted that if things didn't work out with Sumit during her next trip to India, she would definitely be "done" with him. And with that being said, she was shown traveling over 20 hours to New Delhi with a full and open heart.
Jenny had no car, apartment, furniture or money when she arrived in India, so she required that Sumit get a divorce, marry her and never lie to her again. Sumit apparently just felt lucky to have received a second chance from Jenny.
After Jenny's plane landed, Sumit drove her over two hours to get to the new house Sumit had found for them, which needed to be fixed up and was very far from the big city.
Sumit told Jenny they were "poor" and didn't live in the safest area because of the debts he owed, which left Jenny feeling a little uneasy. However, she was more than thrilled to be back with her love.
Sumit and Jenny agreed it was amazing to sleep with each other and wake up in Sumit's arms, but she couldn't fully relax until she got to see Sumit's divorce papers as proof he wasn't lying.
"This time I promise you, we will get married," Sumit told Jenny, who was afraid of looking like "an idiot" again.
Sumit took Jenny to meet with his lawyer, Nareh, so she could finally receive confirmation once and for all that Sumit had filed for divorce.
Nareh told Jenny that divorce can take a long time to finalize, between two and five years, in India. Jenny was shocked to hear that, but Nareh said Sumit's case was different since both parties agreed to divorce and the parties had already completed the first motion.
"After six months, we can file the second motion," Nareh said.
Sumit therefore had five more months to wait, and Nareh explained the pending divorce was on record in the "Marriage Act," which is a private document.
Nareh confirmed to the cameras Sumit was "doing everything to make the divorce possible."
As far as Jenny and Sumit getting married, Jenny said her knowledge was that she and Sumit would have to register and then wait for a 30-day notice to be sent out to his permanent address, which was actually his parents' home.
Jenny therefore asked what if Sumit's parents objected to them getting married, and Nareh responded, "You cannot marry, if they have sound reason to object."
Jenny didn't think Sumit's parents would have a valid reason to object because Jenny hadn't done anything wrong or bad to their son.
"What? I took his virginity? There's no law against that," Jenny said.
Sumit admitted his parents would definitely object, and so that really scared Jenny. Jenny feared Sumit's parents were going to stop them from getting married, and she noted she'd be "devastated" in that case.
Sumit's friends were worried Sumit would lost contact with his whole family over Jenny, and his pal Rajeev said the couple was going to find it very difficult "to survive" in India.
Later on, Sumit revealed his parents were finally ready to talk and meet with Jenny, but Jenny didn't want to be a part of any meeting.
Sumit acknowledged his parents didn't approve of his new relationship but they were supporting him in his divorce. However, Sumit's parents apparently wanted him to stay home and be single while the divorce was proceeding.
In the mid-season finale of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Sumit was finally read to sit down and talk to his parents about his relationship with Jenny.
Jenny had a Tourist Visa good for 10 years, but she had to leave the country every 108 days. She therefore planned to marry Sumit before the six months is up so she could stay in India permanently.
Jenny anticipated Sumit's parents were going to object to a marriage, but Sumit had hope his family might accept Jenny now that he was divorcing his wife and found "true love."
"They just need to let me live my life," Sumit said.
Jenny said this whole crisis could have been avoided had Sumit's parents allowed them to marry when she first traveled to India in 2014.
Sumit's parents Sahna and Anil then appeared on camera for the first time. Sahna and Anil said when Jenny first traveled to India in 2013, she said she was just a Facebook friend of Sumit's and had asked to stay with them for a week tops.
However, Jenny ended up living with Sumit and his parents for four months. Sahna and Anil apparently thought Jenny was wonderful and the women got along great, but Sumit's parents had no idea at the time Sumit and Jenny were more than friends.
When Anil was sleeping, he noticed Sumit was spending time with Jenny late into the night, which gave him the idea they had more of a romantic relationship happening.
"I was shocked. She is too old," Anil said.
"She wanted to marry him, but we didn't allow her to marry him. She has been in an inappropriate relationship with him," Sahna said. "She should have treated Sumit like her son. I thought Jenny had a good nature, but after seeing this, I don't like her at all."
Sahna said she hated how Sumit was spending so much time away from them, and Anil said Sumit had "smashed" his dreams of playing with his grandchildren one day given Jenny is almost double Sumit's age.
"I love Jenny and I'm going to fight for her," Sumit told the cameras. "I have to make them understand Jenny and I love each other and it's a true love. And that's what's more important than what society thinks."
So did Sumit's family manage to break up Jenny and Sumit or is the 90 Day Fiance still together and going strong?
Jenny and Sumit are definitely still in a relationship, and they appear to be very happy together.
In mid-October, Sumit posted splitscreen photos of Jenny and himself drinking tea.
"Humanity runs on coffee and chai,ï¸ so keep drinking and enjoy life," Sumit captioned the image.
"What's your first wake up drink of the day? Mine is chai means tea not chai tea #goodmorning #iknowiamlate #tea #coffee #chaitea #ilovemytea #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #season2 #tlc #tvshows #realitytv #realityshow #keepwatching #spreadlove #nojudgement #loveall."
Back on September 16, Sumit posted a photo with Jenny in which they were sitting at a restaurant or cafe.
"All that you are is all that I'll ever need... #90daysfiance #90daysfiancetheotherway #tlc #tvshow #realityshow ...#loveyouall," Sumit captioned the photo, along with multiple kissing and smiling emoticons.
In late August, Jenny posted a video of Sumit and herself cuddled up close while traveling in a rickshaw through the city streets in India.
Jenny said she and Sumit were headed "back to home," confirming she still resides in India.
Jenny also added the following hashtags to her revealing post, "#happycouple #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiance #provethemwrong #tlcrealityshow #9yearstogether @sumitjenny @blend_it_boo @gains_ta #stopjudging #peace."
Only a few days earlier, Jenny posted a video of Sumit lighting off a firework and captioned it, "When love goes boooooooommmm."
In mid-August, Sumit also posted a couple photos with Jenny in which they went out for coffee together and were embracing.
While the pictures could be throwbacks, Sumit and Jenny appeared so happy together.
"Our painting job turn out good. We are happy with our work," Sumit captioned one of the images.
Sumit gushed about Jenny on his Instagram account on August 1, 2020 when he shared a selfie.
"Your love makes me happy," Sumit wrote, before tagging Jenny in his post. "#love #loveconquersall #loveyou #loveyouforever #90dayfiance #90dayfiancetheotherway #season2 #staysafe #socialdistancing #loveisbeautiful."
In mid-July, Sumit posted a selfie with Jenny on Instagram and wrote a very sweet caption to her.
"Every time I see you I'm more convinced we belong together. @jan_frmsan #welove #90dayfiance #90daystheotherway #season2 #tlc #tlcnetwork #tvshow #realityshow #dontjudge #fightforlove #loveus or #justleave #please," Sumit wrote.
Jenny also told E! News in late June that she and Sumit were going strong.
"Sumit and I are not done with each other. We're still in a relationship," Jenny told the website.
"He was married...the marriage wasn't his choice. He didn't want to be married. We're just not done with each other."
"We're in this relationship...going on 9 years," she added. "We've invested a lot into this relationship, and we love each other...if people don't like it then that's the way it is."
There is also more evidence on Jenny and Sumit's Instagram accounts that they are a couple of lovebirds.
Jenny and Sumit's main profile pictures on Instagram feature each other, and on June 30, Jenny posted a collage of photos featuring Sumit and herself enjoying each other's company on several different occasions.
In all four photos, Jenny was smiling big next to her man.
"Jenny and Sumit sweetness overload @sumitjenny @blend_it_bootique @gains_ta #90dayfiancetheotherway #pillowtalk #tlcrealityshow #90dayfiance #lovewins," she captioned the post.
During an interview with Access that took place earlier this summer, Jenny acknowledged "the past is in the past" when it comes to the mistakes Sumit has made.
"I mean, I was happy to be with Sumit in India and unfortunately what happened, happened, and I can't change it. But the fact we still love each other, that hasn't changed. So that's what I can say," Jenny said.
Jenny also insisted she and Sumit signed up for the 90 Day Fiance franchise for the right reasons.
"[A lot of people] think we're just going on the show to make money or have fame, that we have some sort of agenda or something else going on... and none of that's true -- at least not with me, it's not. I have nothing else going on," Jenny explained.
"My [motive] was strictly just to get back with Sumit, and that was it. There's no other agenda for me. I would say we're all just coming on the show to be together and we love each other and want to be in our relationship and share it with the world."
"There's no other agenda going on; I'm not trying to be famous or anything," she added.
In early June, Jenny discussed with Entertainment Tonight how she and Sumit tune out the haters who criticize their relationship or question their intentions.
"It's gonna happen regardless," Jenny said of having critics.
"It's really difficult for us. We just love each other... We don't pay attention to those around us. It doesn't matter and we just don't pay attention to it."
"Of course there's haters," she continued, "but we just want people to understand that we love each other regardless of our age difference, our culture and background -- Indian, American -- it doesn't matter."