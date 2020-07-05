[90 Day Fiance Spoiler Warning: This report features spoilers revealing if Kalani and Asuelu are still together or if the Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has broken up.]
Kalani, 31, and Asuelu, 24, found fame on TLC's 90 Day Fiance franchise by starring on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance, which aired in 2019. The couple has also appeared on episodes of 90 Day Fiance: Pillow Talk.
Kalani, who is from Orange County, CA, met Asuelu, who is from Samoa, in July 2016 when she traveled to his island and stayed at a resort where Asuelu served as the activities director.
The couple kept in touch and a relationship bloomed, resulting in Kalani choosing to visit Samoa again to see her love interest.
During her second visit, Kalani lost her virginity and ultimately had a surprise pregnancy, which rocked and initially disappointed her entire Mormon family, who never really approved of Kalani dating Asuelu.
Kalani's father apparently wanted more for his daughter -- a husband who could truly provide for her.
But Kalani and Asuelu went forward with the K-1 visa process so Asuelu could move to the United States and become a hands-on father to Oliver and eventual husband.
Asuelu arrived in America for the first time when Oliver was already about five months old.
Although Kalani and Asuelu had their fair share of struggles -- such as Asuelu having to adapt to life in the United States and the responsibilities of being a new father -- the pair got married in September 2018.
90 Day Fiance's sixth season ended with Kalani and Asuelu's wedding as well as Kalani learning she was pregnant again.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting Baby No. 2 less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver.
Kalani reacted to the pregnancy news poorly at first as shown on an episode of 90 Day Fiance's sixth season and was the target of criticism as a result.
"I had antepartum depression while pregnant with Oliver, to the point that I wanted to kill myself," Kalani explained in her defense in December 2018.
"Once the baby came, I had postpartum depression: I wasn't bonding with him, I cried all the time and wanted to die again. Please know that I was concerned about the well-being of my son because of my mental state when I'm pregnant, not that I was ungrateful to be pregnant."
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of two sons: Kennedy, who was born in May 2019, and Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018.
But life with two young children has proved to be very difficult for Kalani, who feels she has taken on most of the care, cooking and cleaning at home.
In September 2019, Kalani took to her Instagram Stories and posted a poll about gender roles and married life.
While she did not name Asuelu directly in her post, she made it clear she was venting about her husband's alleged laziness and his unrealistic expectations of her as a wife and mother of two.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" Kalani asked in the poll.
"Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?" she added.
Apparently 70 percent of Kalani's followers who participated in the poll answered "No."
However, the couple appeared to be a very happy family at Christmas time in December 2019.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu was shown at work passing out free samples at a frozen yogurt shop.
The couple had been married for one year and three months at the time of filming.
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with Oliver and Kennedy, which made Asuelu feel a bit uncomfortable.
Kalani said she wanted Asuelu to help out more with the babies and also help out more around the house, but Asuelu grew up believing those were the wife's responsibilities.
Kalani argued Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than assist her and spend time with his family.
"If you're not contributing to our household, you don't have the right to leave for hours at a time," Kalani vented to the cameras, but Asuelu told his wife it was important that he makes friends.
Kalani also complained she and Asuelu hadn't been on a romantic date in four months.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad also said he was "still waiting" for Asuelu to "step up" and provide for his family. Kalani's dad said Asuelu's job was good for a high school kid, and Asuelu admitted he worked part-time and didn't make a lot of money.
Asuelu told the cameras he was just playing volleyball for an hour or two and wasn't going to clubs, drinking or partying.
"I get concerned, you're going to have a problem. There's no more f-cking around," Kalani's dad told Asuelu.
"I'm going to be keeping an eye on Asuelu. If he doesn't change what he's doing now, he's either going to get his ass whooped or sent back to Samoa."
Asuelu therefore later surprised his wife with flowers and chocolates and took her on a date. Asuelu took Kalani to a place where they could throw axes, which wasn't exactly romantic, but Kalani said it was fun.
During their outing, Asuelu revealed he missed his family back home and would like to visit them in Samoa. Asuelu hoped Kalani and the kids would join him, but Kalani said the cost of plane tickets alone would be $3,000, which wasn't a smart move financially.
Kalani said she didn't have the best relationship with Asuelu's family because they allegedly always asked for money when they called, but Kalani agreed to the trip as long as Asuelu would be very hands-on with the kids while traveling to Samoa.
Asuelu later called his sister Pae Pae to tell her the good news that he'd be visiting Samoa soon, but she complained Asuelu hadn't sent her money in a while.
Pae Pae also noted there was an outbreak of Measles there and many children had died from it.
Pae Pae told Asuelu to get his sons vaccinated as a result, but Asuelu still seemed to think traveling to Samoa would be safe.
Asuelu told his wife about the outbreak, and Kalani pointed out that was going to be a problem because Kennedy wasn't vaccinated and he's not supposed to get that shot until 12-24 months old. Given Kennedy was only seven months old at the time, Kalani was worried.
The following day, Kalani, Asuelu and their kids, Kennedy and Oliver, met with the children's doctor to discuss the risks of traveling to Samoa.
The doctor said Kennedy seemed healthy enough to receive the MMR vaccine and he'd be 93 percent immune from the Measles.
Kalani said Oliver had an adverse reaction to the Measles vaccine, and the doctor explained it's different for everyone but Kennedy would be okay to receive it earlier than recommended.
However, the doctor said their best option would be to wait until Kennedy is at least 12 months.
Asuelu wanted to vaccinate Kennedy immediately and show his children where he grew up, but Kalani admitted she'd feel more comfortable postponing the trip and not going to Samoa any time soon.
Kalani and Asuelu got into a little tiff at the doctor's office, with Kalani saying the kids would still be at risk for Measles even with the vaccine.
Asuelu said they could stay in a safe place, like a hotel, but Kalani argued, "The safe place is America."
Asuelu and Kalani took the vaccine prescription home with them just in case, but Kalani didn't think the trip was necessary and they could put it off for the safety of everybody.
Did Kalani and Asuelu's relationship fall apart over their differences or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together today?
Based on the couple's social-media activity, they definitely appear to still be together and married.
Not only has Kalani posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram and in her Instagram Stories, but the couple has also shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 30, Kalani posted a sweet photo of Asuelu cuddling with their boys on Instagram Stories.
One week earlier, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu, a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair, and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"