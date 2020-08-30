The pair met when Kalani was visiting a resort where Asuelu worked as the activities director, and they continued dating once Kalani returned to America.
Kalani later flew back Samoa and lost her virginity to Asuelu, which resulted in a surprise pregnancy Kalani didn't seem ready for.
Kalani's Mormon family was also disappointed in Kalani's choice of partner and the fact she didn't save herself for marriage. Kalani's father Low didn't even want to see her daughter marry a Samoan man like himself.
Kalani, however, ignored her family's concerns and applied for a K-1 visa so Asuelu could move to the United States and become the husband and father she hoped he would be. At the time, their son Oliver had turned five months old.
Once Asuelu relocated to America, he and Kalani tied the knot in September 2018, and 90 Day Fiance's sixth season concluded on TV with Kalani and Asuelu's wedding as well as Kalani learning she was pregnant with their second child.
Kalani and Asuelu found out they were expecting Baby No. 2 together less than a year after she had given birth to Oliver, which was another big surprise!
Kalani and Asuelu are now parents of two sons: Kennedy, who was born in May 2019, and Oliver, whom the couple welcomed in January 2018.
In a September 2019 poll on her Instagram, Kalani suggested Asuelu wasn't helping her with the kids and she felt totally overwhelmed.
"Do all husbands expect their wives to pay bills, clean the whole house, do all the laundry, feed/watch the kids 24/7 (unless said husband is in public or wants a selfie)?" Kalani asked in the poll. "Asking for my gottdamn self. Is this normal?"
Apparently 70 percent of Kalani's followers who participated in the poll answered "No."
However, the couple appeared to be a very happy family at Christmas time in December 2019.
On 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season, Asuelu was shown at work passing out free samples. The couple had been married for one year and three months at the time of filming.
Kalani suggested her marriage was suffering and she was exhausted all the time, so her parents moved in with the couple to help them out with the boys, which apparently upset Asuelu because he no longer was the man of the house.
Kalani believed Asuelu would rather play volleyball or video games after work than spend time with his family, and she felt romance had gone out the window.
"I just wish that Asuelu and I could get back to the point where we were in the beginning of our relationship, where we loved to be around each other. I just miss that, and if Asuelu refuses to change, I don't know if I can keep doing this anymore," Kalani said in a confessional.
Kalani's dad Low also wanted Asuelu to "step up" and stop "f-cking around." Low said Asuelu would get his "ass whooped or sent back to Samoa" if things didn't change for the better.
But Asuelu continued to disappoint Kalani and her family, like when he was angry at his wife for turning down an opportunity for their family to travel to Samoa.
Not only would the trip cost thousands of dollars in plane fare alone, but there had also been a Measles outbreak recently -- and children in Samoa were dying from it.
Asuelu and Kalani's son Kennedy wasn't vaccinated and wasn't supposed to get that MMR vaccine until 12-24 months old, according to his doctor, so Kalani put her foot down about the family vacation to ensure her seven-month-old's safety.
Instead of going to Samoa, Kalani drove her family to California in order to celebrate Oliver's second birthday, but Asuelu was noticeably in a bad mood and called Kalani's job as a mother "easy."
"I think Kalani can't do what mother in Samoa do," Asuelu said.
Kalani argued that she was the one up all night with both of their sick kids when she was sick too and did "everything for them," and Asuelu called her out for being "annoying" as well as a "lying b-tch."
Kalani's mother was driving the car and scolded Asuelu for talking to her daughter that way, which only made Asuelu more frustrated.
"I don't know how your husband talk to you when you guys been together. But it's my wife; I can talk whatever," Asuelu said. "Your daughter asks stupid questions."
Kalani's mother called Asuelu "disrespectful," and Kalani felt Asuelu was trying to sabotage the weekend and ruin it for everyone as a way to get back at her for canceling their trip to Samoa.
"It just shows me that he doesn't really care about me and the boys and he's just No. 1 to himself," Kalani complained in a confessional, later adding that she'd never be "subservient" to a man.
During a heated confrontation in the backyard, Kalani called Asuelu "a manipulator" because of his attempts to change the subject every time he wanted to back himself out of an uncomfortable conversation. She desired "an equal partnership."
Since the pair couldn't reach a resolution and Asuelu felt Kalani didn't respect what he contributed to their family, Asuelu took off with his suitcase by boarding a bus to Utah.
That night, Asuelu apparently sent Kalani three false locations to drive to in order to pick him up, and once she was ready to give up, he finally gave his actual location.
Kalani's sister Kolini said Asuelu "sucked the life" out of her sister and it was hard to see, and Kalani's whole family thought Asuelu was "in the wrong" and had behaved rudely.
Asuelu even refused to attend Oliver's birthday party at first and hid in a bedroom.
Low later told Asuelu that swearing at Lisa and Kalani was "unacceptable" and Asuelu needed to learn how to treat his wife in America, and Asuelu confessed to "doing really bad things."
Asuelu therefore apologized to Kalani, admitting he was "so wrong in saying that a woman in Samoa is better" than Kalani.
Kalani said Asuelu's apology meant a lot to her but he needed to change his actions. And in order to make Asuelu happier in their marriage, she agreed to visit his mother and two half-sisters in Washington State.
But Asuelu's mother was asking for $1,000, and Kalani said she and Asuelu just couldn't afford to give that.
Kalani agreed to let Asuelu buy $200 worth of gifts, but she only agreed to giving his mother an additional $100 in cash. Kalani told Asuelu they needed to be realistic about their finances since Asuelu only worked part-time.
Kalani figured Asuelu was "trying to buy his family's love" and it was no longer "a cultural thing." She felt bad for her husband and was angry with Asuelu's family.
It had been about a year since Asuelu last saw his mother and sisters Tammy and Rosa, but it didn't take long for the women to bring up money once Asuelu reunited with them.
Asuelu's mother was shocked he only had $100 for her, and Tammy advised Asuelu to step up like a man and work full-time.
Lesina argued, "Where is your mind?! Kalani's parents have a lot of money. They will take care of the kids."
Tammy told Asuelu that he needed to put their parents first "no matter what."
"Well do you send money home?" Kalani asked.
Tammy was quiet for a moment and said, "It's none of your business." But Kalani argued it was her business, suggesting she and Asuelu shouldn't be held responsible for something Tammy didn't even do herself.
Asuelu told the cameras he didn't have money for his family because he had to support his children and wanted to be an American man, and Tammy accused Asuelu of letting Kalani control him and tell him what to do.
"I love my family. I love my wife. And I think that I can't have both," Asuelu said.
Asuelu eventually cried about the situation, telling his mother that his kids could die if he gave all of his money to his parents.
Lesina said she still wanted Asuelu to send money to his parents in Samoa, and Kalani was shocked and called "this b-tch crazy."
Kalani later met with Lesina and Tammy in attempt to talk some sense into them, but the discussion turned out to be a disaster.
"I just don't know why you feel entitled to me and my family's money... At the end of the day, it is going to be what I say," Kalani told Asuelu's relatives.
Asuelu's mother called Kalani "lazy" for not working and pleaded, "Just give me money. That's all I want... I don't care about the kids. I want to take back my son to Samoa to do his duty as before."
Tammy accused Kalani of brainwashing and controlling Asuelu, adding, "That's why I don't like you."
But Kalani said, "All I've done is love Asuelu."
Kalani said she was "done" with this circus, and then Tammy went after her, looking for a fight physically. Tammy screamed at Kalani as Asuelu's mother held her back, and Kalani called Asuelu's relatives "nuts."
When Kalani returned to her husband, she shared the events that had transpired and all Asuelu seemed concerned with was whether Kalani or Tammy would win in a fight. Kalani grew so frustrated that she called Asuelu "a lunatic," who in turn dubbed Kalani "f-cking crazy."
Kalani no longer felt supported by her husband, and she worried he'd never change for the better.
Kolini told Kalani that she was too good for Asuelu and didn't deserve to live that way. Kolini advised Kalani not to stay in a relationship just for the sake of her two children.
"I just feel like I'm done," Kalani cried to her sister, who was taking care of Oliver and Kennedy.
"I do feel like I love him still. I just feel like every day, it's getting less and less, and I feel like if it keeps continuing on like this, I won't want to be a part of this marriage anymore."
Did Kalani break up with Asuelu or is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
Asuelu is still working at the same nutrition store in Utah -- which is near the home he shares with Kalani -- where he was shown passing out free samples on an episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Also, the pair definitely appear to still be married based on their social-media activity.
In late August, Asuelu called Kalani his "wife" when telling fans they can now book him for Cameo videos.
And back in late July, Asuelu captioned a series of photos of his family in Pine Valley, UT. They appeared to do some hiking by a lake.
"Family Adventure #blessed #love #utahcheck," Asuelu captioned the slideshow.
Asuelu also posted a TikTok video of himself dancing in the couple's kitchen about a week earlier, and Kalani can be seen in the background preparing food for her family.
Asuelu captioned the video, "Morning routine after riding the bus."
In early July, Asuelu wished Kalani a happy birthday on his Instagram account by posting a video of his wife and son. He wrote over the video "love of my life."
And in the caption, Asuelu gushed, "My wife's birthday. Cheers for 32nd years my love @kalanifaagata and many more to come."
Not only has Kalani also posted recent photos with Asuelu on Instagram, but the couple has additionally shared two YouTube videos on their channel in the last month after not uploading anything on their channel for almost a year.
As recently as June 30, Kalani posted a sweet photo of Asuelu cuddling with their boys on Instagram Stories.
One week earlier, Kalani posted a smiling selfie with Asuelu, a video of Asuelu laughing in a massage chair, and brief throwback clips of the couple's axe-throwing date.
Kalani uploaded the photos and videos shortly after the June 21 episode of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? aired on TLC, and she captioned the slideshow, "BTS of tonight's episode. What'd y'all think?"
On May 24, Kalani posted a video clip on Instagram of Asuelu and herself talking about how they had once walked through a jungle in Samoa and explored a cave together.
The couple was promoting a video they had posted on YouTube.
"In honor of #samoanlanguageweek, we posted a YouTube video where I butcher basic Samoan, and we talk about our dating life in Samoa (pictures included)," Kalani wrote on Instagram.
A couple of weeks earlier on May 8, Kalani and Asuelu posted a YouTube video of how they celebrated Kennedy's first birthday.
Kalani and Asuelu enjoyed many laughs as Kennedy was spoiled with a fun pool day, gifts, cake, bubbles and a pinata.
And going back to April 27, Kalani posted a slideshow of photos with Asuelu and captioned the post, "Pretending we're in Samoa."