Deavan and Jihoon used a translating app to communicate with each other every day for three months, and then Jihoon traveled to America to meet Deavan in person as well as her young daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. Drascilla was three years old at the time and will turn five this month.
Deavan and Jihoon were smitten with each other right away and had an intimate encounter, which resulted in a surprise and unplanned pregnancy. Deavan was nervous about having a child with a man who lived in another country, and this was going to be Jihoon's first child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
After Deavan won the approval of Jihoon's parents -- which took weeks and a lot of effort from Deavan -- Jihoon proposed marriage during a lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant. He also intended to return to America just two months later for Deavan's scheduled C-section.
However, Deavan learned the baby had to be delivered early because she had high blood pressure, and unfortunately, Jihoon said it would be too expensive to cancel his flight and buy a new ticket to the United States.
Deavan therefore welcomed her son Taeyang in April 2019 without Jihoon by her side, and Jihoon admitted he was "a very bad father" at first.
Jihoon eventually made his way to the United States to meet his son, but he had lost his job and lacked "financial responsibility," which really worried Deavan.
Jihoon told Deavan not to worry and their future would be bright, but she was greatly disappointed when she first moved to South Korea with her son. (Drascilla stayed in the United States so Deavan could get settled first and make sure life would be good for her daughter).
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Deavan said it was "unacceptable" to be stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents, but Jihoon explained he was in debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he said he had his debt down to $5,000.
Despite the major red flags, Deavan and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 on social media and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October 2019 she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan lamented how she was exhausted and overwhelmed raising two children by herself.
Deavan therefore flew back to South Korea with the intent of living there permanently and Jihoon helping to raise her children. Deavan packed condoms because she said she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother Elicia joined her for the trip to assist with Drascilla and Taeyang.
Deavan rented her family an apartment for one month until Jihoon could get them settled in a new place, and she just hoped Jihoon was telling the truth this time and would have "his sh-t together."
Deavan was about to be in for a rude awakening because Jihoon had "exaggerated" about how much money he was making.
"I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted to the cameras. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends and even his father thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Once Deavan saw the apartment they'd be living in and Elicia appeared disgusted, Jihoon's mother scolded her son for not checking the apartment before Deavan and her family traveled.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t." Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea," and her apartment had no stovetop or living room.
Elicia pulled Jihoon aside and gave him a piece of her mind by saying she had expected him to behave like a man and find a safe place for her daughter and grandkids to live.
Elicia appeared to be on the verge of tears and complained, "I am extremely disappointed in Jihoon," and Deavan was also "extremely angry" at her husband.
"It just feels like I'm doing all the heavy lifting in this relationship and he has done nothing so far," Deavan noted in a confessional. "It's just to the point where I can't do it anymore."
Deavan was clearly tired of Jihoon's empty promises, and Jihoon acknowledged the situation was a mess and he had failed to earn back Deavan's trust. He called himself a total "idiot," and Deavan vented, "All the things I was worried about were true."
The pair tried to communicate through a language-translating piece of technology but it wasn't translating correctly and so the pair couldn't have a clear conversation.
"If I would have known you didn't have money, I wouldn't have came here," Deavan said. "Why do you keep lying to me?"
"To be honest, I wanted you to come here fast," Jihoon said. "If you're worried about money, you can leave here."
Jihoon asked Deavan to stay for a few months and give him another chance, but she refused to stay in the apartment and threatened to leave when her mother was scheduled to leave South Korea.
Deavan was furious and cried because she had nothing at home to go back to but she didn't have a good reason to stay in South Korea either.
Jihoon claimed he earned around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, and so he told Deavan that he was saving for a new house.
"It sounds like you didn't want to spend your money so you let me spend all my money, and now we're here and I don't have anything. I don't have money, I don't have a car," Deavan told Jihoon.
"I gave up everything for you, but you couldn't give up some time to work harder to help. My life is not a game. I have sacrificed a lot and you've sacrificed nothing, and I at this point, have lost all trust. If you loved me and the kids, you would've helped."
Jihoon replied, "You're right, I am so sorry. But I do love you."
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," Deavan noted. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon realized it was probably "game over" for him and this was the "last straw" for Deavan.
Jihoon vented about how he had been living his life "all wrong" and felt like "a loser," and he was scared to lose Deavan.
Meanwhile, Deavan's mother Elicia believed Deavan had made a huge mistake in moving her family to South Korea, and Deavan was beginning to think she was right. Deavan couldn't speak the language or even order for her kids at a restaurant.
Deavan considered using the rest of her money to return to America, but she wanted answers and figured the only way to do that would be to sit down with Jihoon and his mother, who was controlling Jihoon's finances.
"If this conversation doesn't go well, I will leave and go back to America and never speak to [Jihoon] again," Deavan said.
"If I were to make the decision, we'd be on the plane right now," Elicia confessed.
Deavan then met Jihoon and his parents at a restaurant to get to the bottom of what was going on. Jihoon ignored Deavan at first at the restaurant, which Deavan couldn't believe, but Jihoon said he couldn't even face his wife because he felt so bad about his behavior.
Deavan and Jihoon then communicated through a translator, and Jihoon apologized for being selfish and explained his money was in his mother's bank account for safekeeping, which Jihoon's father dubbed "a mistake" since his wife and baby needed money.
"F-ck you. I don't ever want to talk to you again. Don't ever talk to me again!" Deavan cried. "Apparently my pregnancy was not serious. You obviously f-cking didn't love me."
Deavan told the cameras everything she had believed was "a lie" and she felt "broken." She said Jihoon just wanted to have fun and she felt like she had been scammed.
Deavan cried with her face in her lap and Jihoon repeated how he felt "embarrassed," but Deavan said she wouldn't even consider forgiving Jihoon unless he could place the $3,000 he said he had saved into her hands.
Deavan explained it wasn't about the money -- she just needed to see that Jihoon wasn't lying and she could trust him.
Jihoon therefore ran to a nearby ATM and completed the task, which Jihoon's mother apparently found ridiculous.
"[This is] kid's play," Jihoon's mother said. "If we give her $100,000, will she finally see the truth?"
But Jihoon said he'd be willing to do anything to keep Deavan in his life. In fact, he told the cameras Deavan could take "everything" from him if it meant staying in South Korea with his family.
Deavan just asked Jihoon to take her back to her hotel room so she could "crawl into a hole and disappear." She felt she had "ruined" her life and her children's lives over a romance.
But the next day, when Deavan had some time to cool off, she chose to give Jihoon another chance and use the $3,000 he had given her to rent an apartment for one month.
Deavan was willing to give Jihoon one month to change his ways and show he cared through his actions, not just his words.
"Let's fix it," Jihoon told his wife.
"No, you fix it," Deavan responded.
So did Jihoon and Deavan work things out, or has the 90 Day Fiance couple split and gone their separate ways?
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown waiting out the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she was staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine in an apartment together.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
"They're predicting 60 percent of the country could get the virus, and that's really scary. Everyone is in panic mode, and I don't know what to do," Deavan told her Diary Cam.
(90 Day Fiance: The Other Way then flashed back to seven months earlier, when Deavan was preparing for her move to South Korea with her two kids.)
Although Deavan and Jihoon were just together a few months ago, Deavan's mom Elicia revealed in late July that Deavan had returned to the United States and was quarantining separately from Jihoon.
Elicia posted a photo of her granddaughter Drascilla on July 20, and in the comments section, she wrote Deavan has been "stuck" in America with her two kids while Jihoon remains in South Korea, according to In Touch Weekly.
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
Elicia saying Deavan is "visiting," "stuck" and "forced" to be in the U.S. longer that anticipated suggests Deavan is trying to get back to South Korea to be with Jihoon again, so it appears the couple is still together despite the distance between them right now.
And Jihoon seemingly misses his wife and children, as he took to Instagram on July 19 with an image that read, "If love is deep, longing becomes pain."
Earlier in July, Jihoon seemingly gave away he and Deavan are still together when he lashed out at trolls on Instagram, saying 90 Day Fiance is in his past and he now has a job that supports his family, meaning Deavan and her two kids.
After posting several 90 Day Fiance hashtags, Jihoon wrote, "To people who ask me to get a job, I'm always so kind to people who are kind to me first. But to those who are rude to me, I'm an assh-le to them. Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past."
Jihoon continued, "I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
"I'll just ignore it and block it," he added. "Cuz I don't want to talk to fish, yeah think about it how crazy huh?! Bye."
Jihoon's post served as the caption to a screenshot of him slamming a hater.
"I'm working right now... You need to be logical. Don't be so old. I have a job. And my side job blocks a b-tch like you."
There was also evidence in June on social media that Deavan and Jihoon were still going strong, at least at the time.
On June 17, Jihoon posted a funny picture of Deavan holding a large box of condoms, and Deavan commented, "Jihoon knows how to work it whoot whoot."
Given the box said the condoms were "small pecker condoms," Deavan clarified, "Hahahahaha haha everyone knows it was a joke."
And a few days earlier, Deavan posted a selfie of herself modeling in a really nice home or apartment.
"Loving this dress. Super cute. #90dayfiance #90daytheotherway #fashion #tattoos #morningvibes," Deavan captioned the June 14 photo.
One follower commented, "Omg she's back in the states!!??"
And then Deavan confirmed, "Just visiting," suggesting her permanent residence is still South Korea.
Deavan also confirmed in the comments section of her post she is "definitely not pregnant" again.
In addition, Deavan often adds the hashtags #southkorea and #deavanandjihoon to her Instagram posts.
Going back to early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."