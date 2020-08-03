Jihoon gushed about how Deavan was his "fantasy" girl, and they used translating apps to communicate with each other.
Deavan and Jihoon talked to each other every day for three months, and then Jihoon traveled to America to meet Deavan in person as well as her young daughter Drascilla from a previous relationship. Drascilla was three years old at the time and will turn five this August.
Deavan and Jihoon fell for each other quickly and were intimate during Jihoon's stay, which resulted in a surprise and unplanned pregnancy with Jihoon's first child.
Jihoon and Deavan found out they were expecting after six positive pregnancy tests confirmed their suspicions on the day he was leaving to return to South Korea in 2018.
After Jihoon returned home to South Korea, the couple planned to get married and become a family.
So after Deavan won the approval of Jihoon's parents -- which was a difficult task -- Jihoon proposed marriage during a lunch at a Las Vegas restaurant. He also intended to return to America just two months later for Deavan's scheduled C-section.
However, Deavan learned the baby had to be delivered early because her blood pressure was really high, and unfortunately, Jihoon said it would be too expensive to cancel his flight and buy a new ticket to the United States.
Deavan therefore welcomed her son Taeyang in April 2019 without Jihoon by her side, and Jihoon admitted he was "a very bad father" at first.
Jihoon eventually made his way to the United States to meet his son, but he had a lot of learning to do, like changing diapers. He also revealed to Deavan he had lost his job.
Jihoon's "lack of financial responsibility" really worried Deavan, especially since he had nine months while she was pregnant to save for a baby.
Jihoon told Deavan not to worry and their future would be bright, but Deavan was sick of hearing "trust me" and said she needed things to actually happen.
Deavan then moved to South Korea and start a new life, and she chose not to bring Drascilla with her right away in order to make sure Jihoon had all of their affairs in order and her daughter would be okay in a foreign country.
Deavan expected Jihoon to have landed a full-time job and an apartment for them, but he was still living in his parents' house and broke the news they'd continue living there for a few months.
Deavan said it was "unacceptable" to be stuck sharing a one-bedroom apartment with a newborn and Jihoon's parents.
Jihoon admitted to Deavan it was hard for him to save money because he was financially in debt.
Jihoon apparently owed $30,000 (which included interest on a loan he had taken out to pay the original $15,000 fine) due to illegally selling used and lost phones, but at the time of their conversation, he said he had his debt down to $5,000.
Despite the major red flags, Deavan and Jihoon still filed marriage papers so she could reside in Jihoon's country permanently. And three weeks later, they had a traditional Korean wedding ceremony.
Deavan documented her relationship with Jihoon in Summer through Fall 2019 on social media and started a small T-shirt business with Jihoon that was doing well at the time.
But Deavan unfortunately suffered a miscarriage with her third child. She announced on Instagram in October 2019 she had lost a baby.
On Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way, Deavan lamented how she was exhausted and overwhelmed raising two children by herself.
Deavan therefore flew back to South Korea with the intent of living there permanently and Jihoon helping to raise her children. Deavan packed condoms because she said she didn't want to get pregnant again, and her mother Elicia joined her for the trip to assist with Drascilla and Taeyang.
Deavan rented her family an apartment for one month until Jihoon could get them settled in a new place, and she just hoped Jihoon was telling the truth this time and would have "his sh-t together."
Deavan was about to be in for a rude awakening because Jihoon had "exaggerated" about how much money he was making.
"I don't really have a job," Jihoon admitted to the cameras. "I have a side job doing deliveries and it goes by the hour. It's a part-time job. I lied to Deavan because if I not have money, then Deavan's not come to Korea."
Jihoon's friends even thought Jihoon was making Korean men look bad.
Deavan then arrived in South Korea, which marked her second attempt to move there permanently. Jihoon hadn't seen Deavan in two months, and he said he was very excited to see her.
Once Deavan saw the apartment they'd be living in and Elicia appeared disgusted, Jihoon's mother scolded her son for not checking the apartment before Deavan and her family traveled.
The place was broken down in a bad neighborhood, and Elicia vented she was "totally losing [her] sh-t."
Deavan described the apartment building as "the ghetto of Korea" and said it wasn't even on a street -- it was in an alley and surrounded by trash and even toilets.
Jihoon claimed he earned around $2,000-3,000 a month, but Deavan had been working 17 hours a day while raising two kids. She thought Jihoon working a part-time job so he could "take more naps" was "ridiculous."
Jihoon's mother apparently managed his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, and so he told Deavan that he was saving for a new house.
"It sounds like you didn't want to spend your money so you let me spend all my money, and now we're here and I don't have anything. I don't have money, I don't have a car," Deavan told Jihoon.
"I gave up everything for you, but you couldn't give up some time to work harder to help. My life is not a game. I have sacrificed a lot and you've sacrificed nothing, and I at this point, have lost all trust. If you loved me and the kids, you would've helped."
Jihoon replied, "You're right, I am so sorry. But I do love you."
"I don't think I want to be together anymore after this," Deavan noted. "I am going to get a hotel tonight with just my mom so I can be alone with the kids and think."
Jihoon realized it was probably "game over" for him.
Jihoon figured this was "the last straw" for Deavan, although Jihoon's mother hoped Deavan wouldn't give up on her relationship so easily because men in South Korea supposedly tell "white lies" when they are young and immature.
Jihoon vented about how he had been living his life "all wrong" and felt like "a loser," and he was scared to lose Deavan.
Jihoon's mother advised him to stop crying, "snap out of it, and change." She told him to cease the opportunity and be better for the sake of his son, Taeyang.
Meanwhile, Deavan's mother Elicia believed Deavan had made a huge mistake in moving her family to South Korea, and Deavan was beginning to think she was right. Deavan couldn't speak the language or even order for her kids at a restaurant.
Deavan considered using the rest of her money to return to America, but she wanted answers and figured the only way to do that would be to sit down with Jihoon and his mother, who was controlling Jihoon's finances.
"If this conversation doesn't go well, I will leave and go back to America and never speak to [Jihoon] again," Deavan said.
"If I were to make the decision, we'd be on the plane right now," Elicia confessed.
Deavan then met Jihoon and his parents at a restaurant to get to the bottom of what was going on. Jihoon ignored Deavan at first at the restaurant, which Deavan couldn't believe, but Jihoon said he couldn't even face his wife because he felt so bad about his behavior.
Deavan and Jihoon then communicated through a translator, and Jihoon admitted he was wrong and would work hard to provide money for his family. Deavan, however, said she had heard that before and Jihoon said the same exact thing four months ago.
Jihoon apologized for being selfish and explained his money was in his mother's bank account for safekeeping, with Jihoon's father dubbed "a mistake" since his wife and baby needed money.
Jihoon said his mother had his money because he was afraid of making another mistake, and the translator changed his words to, "I'll make another mistake. I'll waste that money again."
Jihoon was so frustrated with the translator, and when he asked Deavan for another chance, the translator failed to relay that information.
Jihoon grew furious and then he and his parents started shouting at each other about how to communicate with Deavan, but all Deavan could comprehend was that Jihoon was yelling.
"They seem like they're very angry at me," Deavan said.
Jihoon wanted to explain that his mother had his money so he couldn't spend it on himself, but he was just shouting the words in Korean at Deavan and she couldn't understand.
Deavan said it was "disgusting" how Jihoon had lost his temper, and she said, "You made me give up my life to come here. You scammed me; you tricked me. My life is ruined now."
Jihoon's mother laughed, and then Deavan said in tears, "This isn't a joke. I don't want to do this. They think it's a joke. I want to end this. I don't want to do this anymore. I am uncomfortable."
With that being said, Jihoon stormed away from the table and said Deavan was pissing him off.
"Am I a joke?" Jihoon vented. "I'm not a f-cking joke... I am really serious -- more than Deavan. F-ck this!"
"I don't want to be here right now," Deavan told the cameras.
There was clearly a huge misunderstanding and the couple just couldn't communicate.
So did Jihoon and Deavan work things out or did they split -- is the 90 Day Fiance couple still together now?
At the beginning of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way's second season, Deavan was shown waiting out the coronavirus pandemic while living in South Korea.
The footage filmed earlier this year, around February or March, and was seemingly intended for TLC's 90 Day Fiance: Self-Quarantined spinoff.
Deavan shared how COVID-19 was "very serious" where she was staying in South Korea. She said South Korea was the second country with the most infected people and so she and Jihoon were in quarantine in an apartment together.
Deavan admitted her daughter Drascilla was going stir crazy and her son Taeyang couldn't play outside.
"They're predicting 60 percent of the country could get the virus, and that's really scary. Everyone is in panic mode, and I don't know what to do," Deavan told her Diary Cam.
(90 Day Fiance: The Other Way then flashed back to seven months earlier, when Deavan was preparing for her move to South Korea with her two kids.)
Although Deavan and Jihoon were just together a few months ago, Deavan's mom Elicia revealed in late July that Deavan had returned to the United States and was quarantining separately from Jihoon.
Elicia posted a photo of her granddaughter Drascilla on July 20, and in the comments section, she wrote Deavan has been "stuck" in America with her two kids while Jihoon remains in South Korea, according to In Touch Weekly.
"She is visiting here, but the travel restrictions have forced her to be here longer," Elicia wrote, adding, "[Deavan and Drascilla] are stuck here until travel restrictions are lessened because of the virus."
Elicia saying Deavan is "visiting," "stuck" and "forced" to be in the U.S. longer that anticipated suggests Deavan is trying to get back to South Korea to be with Jihoon again, so it appears the couple is still together despite the distance between them right now.
And Jihoon seemingly misses his wife and children, as he took to Instagram on July 19 with an image that read, "If love is deep, longing becomes pain."
Earlier in July, Jihoon seemingly gave away he and Deavan are still together when he lashed out at trolls on Instagram, saying 90 Day Fiance is in his past and he now has a job that supports his family, meaning Deavan and her two kids.
After posting several 90 Day Fiance hashtags, Jihoon wrote, "To people who ask me to get a job, I'm always so kind to people who are kind to me first. But to those who are rude to me, I'm an assh-le to them. Distinguish between show and reality. And the show is in the past."
Jihoon continued, "I've said countless times that I have a job. My job is to deliver food. I earn enough money to take care of my family. If you read this and you tell me to get a job, from now on, I'm thinking of you as a goldfish with a memory of three seconds."
Going back to early June, Deavan conducted an interview with Access in which she said she was really excited for fans to see more of her relationship with Jihoon on Season 2 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way.
"It's very exciting. I'm so excited to continue my journey and share my journey. I'm really, really excited that people get to see me and Jihoon and more of that aspect, because I think on Season 1 people didn't get to see too much of us," Deavan said.
"But this time, everyone will get to see that and this beautiful journey. You guys are going to see definitely some of our lowest points and some of our highest points, so it's going to be worth the watch."
Deavan assured Access that Jihoon "loves [being a father]."
"It's definitely a life-changing thing for him and I think he's very happy with it, even though it was a surprise to both of us. But he absolutely loves both kids," Deavan shared.
Despite the ups and downs in her relationship with Jihoon, Deavan called starring on the 90 Day Fiance with him "a great experience" that was "life-changing."