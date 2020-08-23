'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Colt and Jess still together? Is Vanessa still "just friends" with Colt?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 08/23/2020
90 Day Fiance couple Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline reconciled and decided to stay together much to Debbie's dismay on Season 5 of90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, but did Colt and Jess' relationship last or did they eventually split up? Are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report features spoilers that reveal if Colt and Jess are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has split up.]
Colt found fame when he starred on Season 6 of 90 Day Fiance with his former wife, Larissa Dos Santos Lima, followed by Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa tied the knot in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but a huge fight in January 2019 at Colt's home ended the relationship.
Not only did Larissa get arrested for the third time for domestic violence, but Colt filed for divorce in Clark County Court the morning after the fight.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, and it apparently didn't take long for Colt to move on to Jess, a Brazilian redhead who was living in Chicago and working as an au pair at the time Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? filmed.
Colt decided to visit Jess in Chicago behind Debbie's back when Jess only had six months left in the United States because her J-1 visa was nearing its expiration date.
Colt and Jess hit it off on a physical level and they grew an emotional attachment together, but Jess' friends weren't big fans of Colt and thought he was controlling.
Jess also told her friends about Colt's alleged friend Vanessa, whom Colt claimed he had stopped talking to. Although Jess thought Colt had ended that friendship, her friends viewed the relationship as a red flag.
Knowing her visa was expiring soon, Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa, but he said he could see a future with Jess and didn't want her to move back to Brazil.
Debbie didn't like the idea of Colt dating a woman from another country after his failed and tumultuous relationship with Larissa, so Debbie decided she would join Colt on his trip to Brazil to meet Jess' parents.
Fans were then introduced to Vanessa, who was invited to Colt's house for dinner since she agreed to watch his cats while he and Debbie took off to Brazil.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
However, Colt admitted he had sex with Vanessa one time.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Vanessa said she was going through a divorce of her own when she met Colt and Colt had been there for her. She said they were best friends, but Debbie wished Colt and Vanessa would date.
Prior to Colt's trip to Brazil, Larissa actually called Jess on the phone to warn her about how Colt was an alleged manipulator and womanizer.
"Colt is a demon," Larissa told Jess during the call. "I know that everything's perfect with him from the [beginning] but he changes and turns into someone mean."
Larissa called Colt "dangerous" and said he might sabotage Jess' status in the United States given he was trying to deport Larissa. Larissa told Jess that Colt would drop her once he doesn't need her anymore and he's "very shady."
"I believe Colt cheated on me. Colt is nasty, so Jessica should be careful and [not] trust him anymore," Larissa said, adding that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."
Jess was pleasant to Larissa on the phone but decided to trust Colt and continue dating him.
After 14 hours of traveling, Colt and Debbie arrived in Barra Velha, where Jess' family lives.
During their car ride to the hotel, Colt and Jess discussed baby names -- Dominick for a boy and Katrina for a girl -- with Colt saying he'd probably like to have children down the road.
Debbie didn't think Colt ever wanted to have kids, so she was surprised to hear that and began worrying Jess was going to persuade Colt to settle down, get married and have a child just so she could get a Green Card and stay in the United States.
Colt then checked Debbie into a hotel and she was feeling exhausted. Debbie snapped at Jess that she just wanted to be left alone so she could rest, and Jess thought Debbie was "grumpy," "rude" and didn't like her.
"Now I understand why Larissa called me and said, 'Jess, be careful,' because Deb is terrible. She's really bad with me. Scream with me. She's rude and she's not good. [I'm scared] about the rest of [our] vacation," Jess told the cameras.
Debbie apologized to Jess later on for coming off upset and mad, but she still felt Jess was using her son for a Green Card.
"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.
At Jess' family barbecue, Jess put Colt on the spot and asked her boyfriend in front of everyone, "What do you want with me?"
"I want a family with you. I want a family with your daughter. I didn't plan on meeting her, but I did, and I fell in love with her immediately. I wasn't looking for a relationship," Colt shared, before telling Silvio, "I think your daughter is the best person I've ever met."
Jess' relatives suggested the pair could get married right away at their home, and that's when Debbie spoke up and said things were "moving too fast." Debbie asked Jess, "Why the rush?!"
Jess became very defensive and said she and Colt were moving at a good speed.
"I don't want him divorced in six months," Debbie said.
"I'm different," Jess snapped back. "You compare me and Larissa."
Jess insisted she loved Colt and depended on Colt for nothing, and she claimed she wasn't trying to get a Green Card.
Jess and Debbie then began shouting over each other at the table, and Debbie felt insulted and disrespected.
At one point, Jess waved her hand near Debbie's face to quiet her, and Debbie couldn't believe it. Jess then vented, "Son of a b-tch, f-ck you." Colt announced that was quite enough, and Debbie called Jess' behavior "out of line" and "aggressive."
The next day, Debbie told her son that Jess was "out of control" and she was "concerned" about his well-being in this relationship. Debbie urged that there were red flags or signs Colt was ignoring again, such as how Jess behaved when a little tipsy and could be using him.
Colt felt "caught in the middle" between the two women he loved, but he wasn't ready to give Jess up. In fact, Colt asked Jess' father Silvio for permission to propose marriage to Jess.
Silvio said he liked Colt a lot and Colt had shown good character, so he hoped Colt and Jess would get married -- and soon.
Colt seemingly wasn't ready to tell his mother that he was considering getting married again, and he told Debbie -- in front of Jess -- that he and Silvio had just talked about sports, like football.
Debbie wasn't sure whether she believed Colt and said in a confessional, "That's a terrible mistake and I'm going to do everything in my power to stop it... If it's a bad relationship, I will do everything in my power to sabotage his relationship."
When Colt and Jess stopped by Debbie's room to invite her out to hang out with Jess' friends, Debbie mentioned how Vanessa had sent her a video of their cat Ivy. When Debbie mentioned Vanessa's name, Jess' mouth dropped open and she said, "What?"
Colt told Jess that Vanessa was just watching their cats, but Jess immediately got angry and said, "F-ck you," to Colt.
"You say no talk more to Vanessa. Just friend. And frequents your house," Jess said.
Debbie insisted Vanessa was her friend and offered to watch the cats for her, but Jess yelled out, "Am I crazy?! Vanessa is a b-tch."
"No, she's not," Debbie said. "She's a really good person."
"Good friend [who] wants sex with Colt," Jess countered.
Jess believed Vanessa was Colt's "friend with benefits," and Colt noted he and Jess seemed to have "trust issues." Debbie agreed if Jess couldn't trust Colt then they were going to have some real problems.
Colt said Vanessa was "just a friend" and he had been "nothing but faithful" to Jess. Colt admitted he was starting to see Jess for who she really is -- someone who supposedly "hides demons" and isn't just a sweet, fun-loving girl.
Jess stormed off, and Colt didn't run after her because he just wanted Jess to calm down. Jess vented her boyfriend was "not man enough" since Colt chose to talk to Debbie before working things out with her.
Debbie dubbed the situation "a repeat of Larissa," but it was obvious to Colt that his mother wanted to break up his relationship.
"I love [Jess]. Jess may have reacted badly and stormed out, but I can't really blame her because I lied about Vanessa. I want to try to fix things," Colt said in a confessional.
When Colt left the room, Debbie muttered under her breath, "Damn!"
Colt said he and Vanessa were just friends but he felt guilty about lying to Jess. Colt wanted to fix things so he ran off after Jess.
Jess said Colt had sent her screenshots of a conversation he had with Vanessa in which Colt allegedly told Vanessa, "I love Jess... Leave me alone. Go, I don't need you in my life. I trusted this, but it's fake."
Jess got Vanessa's number from Colt's phone and texted her, asking about her relationship with Colt. Jess learned Vanessa and Colt were still talking and so Colt had definitely lied to her and maybe even faked his text-message exchange with Vanessa.
When Jess and Colt reunited in their hotel room, Jess threw her high heels at Colt from across the room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Look this! Read!"
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and he said, "What are you talking about?"
"Vanessa talk. You still friends," Jess screamed. "You talk every day! You are crazy! Read it. '[She's] not my friend.' You lie!"
Jess said she didn't want to talk to Colt, but Colt pleaded with her to stop fighting with him. Jess was prepared to leave Colt alone, but Colt said, "She's a friend. I'm allowed to have friends."
Jess wished Colt luck and said he had lost her because he's a liar.
"Can you please stay so we can talk?" Colt asked.
"No, go back to America. Bye!" Jess responded.
Colt begged Jess for just five minutes to talk but she yelled, "No," at him and just tried to get away from him.
"Don't touch me. You are a bad guy, a trashy guy," Jess said.
Colt followed Jess into an elevator and then outside of the hotel, and Jess said she planned to "f-ck" another guy during Colt's last day in Brazil because he was "trash."
"No, trash is better," Jess griped.
Colt said the thought of Jess sleeping with another man broke his heart, and he said, "I'm sorry." But Jess told Colt to go "die," and Colt confessed, "I was going to marry you! I was going to propose to you!"
Jess then took off in a cab, and Colt said he was "freaking out" and felt like he was going to pass out. Colt said he had seen Jess jealous before but never violent.
"I never imagined this would be my last night in Brazil, maybe my last night with Jess," Colt told the cameras.
But it wasn't their last moment together. Colt approached Jess the next morning after she had some time to cool down. Jess said although she was furious Colt had lied to her, she didn't sleep with her ex-boyfriend out of respect for Colt.
Jess said Colt always thought he was "right" but he wasn't right about lying. Colt told Jess that Vanessa was "just a friend" and if he wanted a relationship with Vanessa, he would be in one.
Colt told Jess that he loved her and had asked her father for permission to marry her, but it seemed like Jess was considering breaking up with him.
Colt reiterated how he wasn't hooking up with Vanessa, and Jess replied that was because her face, body and sex is better than what Vanessa could bring to the table.
Jess said she's normally in control of her emotions and talks things through, and she promised to take Colt back as long as he'd keep their relationship between them.
Jess asked Colt to be "a man" and a "big boy," and he said he understood.
"After what happened last night, I wasn't really sure what I wanted to do with Jess," Colt shared in a confessional.
"But I still care about her and I still love her. When I look at her, I still see that nerdy little girl who loves cats, and I hope after everything, we can just say we're even and try to move on with our lives."
Debbie was apparently upset Jess and Colt had reconciled after the way Jess had flipped out over Vanessa watching her cats, and she said Jess had "a lot of explaining to do."
On the way to the airport, Debbie told Jess that her behavior was "not okay" and she had hurt Colt.
Colt pointed out Debbie was trying to "antagonize" Jess a little bit, but Colt said he wanted to leave Brazil on a good note with his girlfriend. At the airport, Colt kissed Jess goodbye and said he had a great time in Brazil overall.
Debbie feared her son was going to propose, but Colt just said he looked forward to seeing Jess again and maybe she could visit Las Vegas soon.
"I don't think Jess is the right girl for Colt. I think Jess needs to move on and Colt needs to move on," Debbie vented in a confessional.
Colt and Debbie conducted a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in late July in which they both hinted Colt's romance with Jess might be over.
Debbie expressed how she's not a big fan of Jess and believes Larissa is actually a more trustworthy and better person overall, and Colt called Jess a "rebound" after his divorce from Larissa.
"You're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become," Colt teased of what's to come on90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"Rebound central," Colt added, according to ET.
"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."
So did Jess and Colt end their relationship or are they still together?
Colt first sparked dating rumors with Jess in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, the magazine reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and decided to break up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
The pair now appear to be on bad terms, and it seems Jess is furious at Colt.
Jess took to her Instagram Stories in early August and claimed Colt and Vanessa went to the extreme of creating a fake text exchange in which Colt repeatedly told Vanessa to stop contacting him. (These are the text messages Jess seemed to refer to on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season).
Jess said they were designed to falsely convince her that Colt's friendship with Vanessa was over and Vanessa wasn't a threat.
"This is the proof how they lied and manipulated me the entire time. When I started to suspect about their affair, I questioned him and he sent those screenshots to me," Jess wrote, sharing receipts.
"He is a liar, a cheater, a [piece] of trash hiding under his mother skirt."
In addition to posting Colt's alleged text messages to Vanessa that made Colt look like he loved Jess and wanted nothing to do with Vanessa, Jess wrote to her followers, "Vanessa told me he called her and both agreed to fake the conversation, this way I would calm down and he could finish the [Happily Ever After] season with me. Then after that they could be together (like they are now)."
In July 2020, Jess and Colt's mother Debbie also lashed out at each other on social media.
Jess accused Debbie of sabotaging her relationship with Colt behind her back and not teaching her son how to treat women, but Debbie reiterated how Jess seemed to be using Colt for a K-1 visa and permanent stay in the United States.
And back in April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past."
"I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
So is Colt dating Vanessa now, like Jess has claimed, or are they really just friends?
Following her relationship with Colt, Jess moved on with musician Brian Hanvey and Colt went on to date Vanessa, who was newly-divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
In early July 2020, the @tote_the_memes Instagram account, a 90 Day Fiance fan account, shared screenshots of direct messages Vanessa allegedly exchanged with a follower revealing numerous details about her relationship with Colt.
In the messages, Vanessa alleged she actually lived with Colt "before Jess was in the picture."
Vanessa also reportedly said she was the person who drove Colt to the airport when he flew to see Jess in Chicago -- and she picked him up once he returned to Las Vegas.
However, Vanessa reportedly claimed she was never Colt's girlfriend and they are not dating now.
"Never was an official girlfriend. I couldn't take him seriously," she allegedly wrote in one text message.
"Honestly it was never anything. I could never stop going out with other men which is why he never stopped talking to women."
Vanessa reportedly believes Colt "is not happy with himself," which supposedly "breaks" her heart. However, she insisted Colt is "always going to be family" to her "no matter what sh-tty things he's done."
"I wish he'd get help. I tried to help him, but couldn't. I hope he finds some self worth one of these days."
Colt is not Vanessa's type, according to the alleged exchange, and she "couldn't" see past that. She apparently prefers "bearded tattooed men."
Since Colt apparently didn't fit the bill, Vanessa is reportedly dating someone else now.
The Instagram account also allegedly obtained a photo of Vanessa and her bearded boyfriend and a text message in which Vanessa wrote, "I'm actually dating someone else. Which is why you see [Colt] follow/unfollow me all the time. He's a very jealous person."
And Colt just confirmed in his late July interview with ET that Vanessa is just a friend, and he called themselves "kindred spirits."
"She's someone in my life I can always count on," Colt shared.
Colt also reiterated in an early August interview with Us Weekly that he and Vanessa are still just friends.
"I have no idea what the future holds," Colt told Us.
"I mean, I didn't even think 2020, it would be like this at all. So it's hard to say what tomorrow will be, but Vanessa is a great friend, you know, she's my best friend and right now it's been enough."