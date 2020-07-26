'90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?' spoilers: Are Colt and Jess still together? And is Colt still "just friends" with Vanessa?
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 07/26/2020
90 Day Fiance star Colt Johnson and Jess Caroline are trying to make their relationship work although Jess and Colt's mother Debbie are at odds on Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, so did Colt and Jess' romance take a nosedive or are they still together now?
[90 Day Fiance Spoilers Warning: This report includes spoilers which reveal if Colt and Jess are still together or if the 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After? couple has split up.]
Colt from Las Vegas, NV, was introduced to90 Day Fiance fans on Season 6. At the time, he was in love with Larissa Dos Santos Lima, and the couple later appeared on Season 4 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
Colt and Larissa got married in June 2018, according to Clark County Clerk records obtained by Reality TV World, but their relationship went downhill fast due to frequent arguments and Larissa accusing Colt of cheating on her.
A huge fight in January 2019 at Colt's home he shares with his mother Debbie resulted in Larissa getting arrested for the third time for domestic violence. It was the final straw for Colt, who subsequently filed for divorce in Clark County Court.
Colt and Larissa's divorce was finalized on April 30, 2019, with both former spouses agreeing not to slander or defame either other in the press or on social media.
On Season 5 of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?, which premiered June 14, Colt admitted he was struggling to get over Larissa but was ready to debut a "Colt 2.0."
Debbie thought it was "too soon" for Colt to start dating again, but Colt acknowledged he was tired of being alone -- and little did Debbie know that Colt already had someone new in the picture, a Brazilian woman named Jess.
"I wasn't looking for anything specific, but this gorgeous little red head reached out to me named Jess," Colt shared. "Jess is beautiful. She is 26 years old, she has a rocking body, she has glasses, and she loves cats!"
Colt said Jess lived in Chicago at the time and was working as an au pair, but the pair met while she was partying with friends in Las Vegas.
Knowing her visa was expiring soon, Jess suggested she could apply for a new visa, either for "studying" or a K-1, meaning Colt would have to marry her for her to stay in the U.S.
Colt told the cameras it was "too early" to be talking about a K-1 visa, but he said he could see a future with Jess and didn't want her to live in Brazil.
Jess then asked Colt if he'd be up for a trip to Brazil so he could meet her family, and he said he would love that. Jess gushed with excitement, and Colt was so pleased Jess wanted him to be involved with her family -- which was something Larissa allegedly never wanted.
Once Colt returned home happy and in love, he finally came clean to Debbie about his new relationship with Jess.
"Two from Brazil," Debbie scoffed. "As long as Larissa is still in this country or waiting for her deportation, I don't think Colt should be involved with anyone else. It's too fast -- too much, too fast... [And] over my dead body you'll live in Brazil."
Debbie said she didn't understand why Colt was interested in women from different countries and he always lived "in the moment" without "thinking ahead."
To protect her son, Debbie decided to join him on his trip to Brazil. Colt hoped Jess and Debbie would get along, but it was apparently also important that Jess' father grew to love Colt.
Fans were then introduced to Vanessa, who was invited to Colt's house for dinner since she agreed to watch his cats while he and Debbie took off to Brazil.
"I met Vanessa during the last few months of my marriage to Larissa. We started talking online, and eventually, we decided to meet at a casino, and we just kind of hit it off," Colt said.
"Jess has never met Vanessa. She doesn't even understand who Vanessa is, and she's so jealous of her. I told Jess I wouldn't talk to Vanessa anymore, and I was wrong to lie to Jess, but Vanessa is my best friend and she's been there a lot longer than Jess has."
However, Colt admitted he had sex with Vanessa one time.
"Honestly, I have a crush on her. I think she's a great girl," Colt confessed. "But I don't think she returns the favor, and so I moved on."
Vanessa said she was going through a divorce of her own when she met Colt and Colt had been there for her. She said they were best friends, but Debbie wished Colt and Vanessa would date.
Prior to Colt's trip to Brazil, Larissa actually called Jess on the phone to warn her about how Colt was an alleged manipulator and womanizer.
"Colt is a demon," Larissa told Jess during the call. "I know that everything's perfect with him from the [beginning] but he changes and turns into someone mean."
Larissa called Colt "dangerous" and said he might sabotage Jess' status in the United States given he was trying to deport Larissa.
"Once he doesn't need you anymore, he's gonna try to do the same that he did to me," Larissa told Jess. "I know that I was arrested and I'm a little bit crazy... but I don't want same thing to happen [to you] that happened to me."
Jess insisted Colt was cute and said beautiful words to her, but Larissa asked Jess if Colt was hiding his phone from her.
Jess admitted, "Yes," and then Larissa went on to say, "Congratulations. Welcome to the club."
Larissa told the cameras that while she was married to Colt, he was "very shady" and "trying to talk to other women."
"I believe Colt cheated on me," Larissa continued. "Colt is nasty, so Jessica should be careful and [not] trust him anymore."
Larissa added that Debbie is "a wolf" and "insane."
Jess was nice to Larissa on the phone but decided not to take her words to heart since she said she really loved Colt and wanted to try to make things work.
After 14 hours of traveling, Colt and Debbie arrived in Barra Velha, where Jess' family lives.
When Debbie first met Jess at the airport, Debbie thought she was "a pretty little girl" and "very voluptuous." It didn't take long, however, for Jess to mention sex, and she and Colt were all over each other in the car on the way to Debbie's hotel, which apparently made Debbie sick.
Also during the car ride, Colt and Jess discussed baby names, Dominick for a boy and Katrina for a girl, with Colt saying he'd probably like to have children down the road.
Debbie didn't think Colt ever wanted to have kids, so she was surprised to hear that and began worrying Jess was going to persuade Colt to settle down, get married and have a child just so she could get a Green Card and stay in the United States.
Colt then checked Debbie into a hotel and she was feeling exhausted. Debbie snapped at Jess that she just wanted to be left alone so she could rest, and Jess thought Debbie was "grumpy," "rude" and didn't like her.
"Now I understand why Larissa called me and said, 'Jess, be careful,' because Deb is terrible. She's really bad with me. Scream with me. She's rude and she's not good. [I'm scared] about the rest of [our] vacation," Jess told the cameras.
Colt was afraid Debbie was going to scare Jess off because she wasn't being "a team player." Colt called the trip "a disaster" and he had only been there a matter of hours.
However, Colt told Jess that Debbie was his person even though she may not necessarily be the best person. He explained how much Debbie means to him since his father had passed away from a heart attack.
"I want to give Debbie a new chance... But I think Colt's family and my family are very different," Jess said, adding that her relatives are very warm and welcoming unlike Debbie.
The next morning, Debbie admitted she had "a meltdown" the night prior because she was exhausted but also upset about hearing Colt and Jess discuss kids so early in their relationship.
"I understand you're worried and you came down here to make sure I don't make the same mistake I did with Larissa, but at the same time, I feel like you're kind of sabotaging me," Colt told Debbie.
"You're having a freak out -- you went from zero to 100 in like one second and Jess thinks you're mad at her. You were slamming a door... I understand you were tired, but you don't have to be an assh-le."
Debbie expressed her fear to Colt that Jess had "a plan" for their relationship and there were "warning signs" Colt shouldn't ignore, but Colt said he was convinced Jess truly loved and cared for him.
Debbie thought Jess' intentions were to marry, have a baby and stay in the United States, and she feared Colt was blinded by lust, or in his mind, love.
Debbie then decided to speak to Jess alone; she didn't want her son to feel like he had to choose between his mother and girlfriend. Debbie apparently just wanted to find out whether Jess had an ulterior motives.
Debbie apologized to Jess for coming off upset and mad, and Jess said she understood Debbie was just tired. Jess told Debbie that her family was very excited to meet Debbie, but Debbie pointed out how talking about kids already was too soon.
Jess admitted her work visa was about to expire, and she felt like Debbie was interrogating her with questions. Jess told Debbie that she'd be okay with returning to Brazil or maybe marrying Colt and moving to the United States permanently.
Debbie told Jess that Colt's ex-wife used him to get into the United States and had really hurt him, but Jess didn't want Debbie to judge her on being Brazilian.
After Debbie pointed out Jess could be using Colt for a Green Card also, Jess told the cameras that Larissa had been "right" about Debbie and suggested Colt's mother was overprotective and overbearing.
Debbie told Jess that she hoped they could get along and get to know each other better.
"I don't think Jess understands the type of bond that Colt and I have. If she tries to break it, she's going to be in for a rude awakening," Debbie told the cameras.
And it appears Colt and Jess' relationship is going to be explosive on a future Season 5 episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
In a trailer that was released for the rest of the fifth season, a clip showed Jess throwing her shoes at Colt in a hotel room.
"You lied!" Jess shouted. "Again! Vanessa talk. You still friends. You talk every day!"
Jess shoved a phone in Colt's face and yelled, "Look at this! You lie!"
Colt appeared startled and then yelled for Jess to stop and talk to him as she stormed out of the room.
And Colt and Debbie conducted a joint interview with Entertainment Tonight in late July in which they both hinted Colt's romance with Jess might be over.
Debbie expressed how she's not a big fan of Jess and believes Larissa is actually a more trustworthy and better person overall, and Colt called Jess a "rebound" after his divorce from Larissa.
"You're gonna find out that the person I started with is not the person that I may not end up with or who I become," Colt teased of what's to come on 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
"Rebound central," Colt added, according to ET.
"I feel like I've been running since I married Larissa, or before that, and I'm still running. I think I'm getting a little tired of running, let me tell you. So, we'll see what happens next."
So did Jess and Colt break up or are they still together? And how does Vanessa come into play?
Colt first sparked dating rumors with Jess in June 2019, just two months after his divorce from Larissa was finalized, In Touch Weekly reported.
Colt and Jess reportedly went public with their relationship in July of last year.
Jess called Colt her "person" on Instagram, revealing they had already been together for "a while," and Colt dubbed Jess his "muse" for drawing, a hobby he apparently picked up in his spare time, In Touch reported.
"I'm with him because I want and because he wants," Jess reportedly explained.
"We have chemistry... The important thing is how he treats me. He makes me laugh and he's nice. We like the same movies and songs."
Colt reportedly went on to post photos and sketches of diamond engagement rings on Instagram, the magazine reported in September 2019, leading his followers to believe he was ready to pop the question to his girlfriend.
"Looking for someone that makes jewelry," he captioned the image on his Instagram Stories. "DM me please."
Colt and Jess only dated for a few months last year and decided to break up by October 2019, Starcasm reported.
The pair now appear to be on bad terms, and it seems Jess is furious at Colt.
In April 2020, Jess accused Colton of sharing nude photos she had sent him during their relationship.
Starcasm reported that Jess publicly flipped out on Colton and called him out for being an alleged abuser.
"I am tired of all the abuse I had in my old relationship and I still have it!" Jess reportedly declared in the first of a series of posts on her Instagram Stories.
"Enough, I can't take it anymore! I'll tell you the whole truth... no woman needs to go through this."
Jess then reportedly wrote the following message to her Instagram followers: "I am really nervous right now about a DM I just received by a guy who says he is Colts Johnson friend my ex boyfriend, a guy who uses women to stay relevant on the 90 Day Fiance show. He is the only person who I trusted to sending private pictures while we were dating long distance."
"Now I just got this DM from his friend and he told me Colt sent it to him. Everyone already knows Colts loves to leak pictures of his small penis. But I never could imagine he could get that far and leak images that I trusted on him."
She continued, "I know [revenge] p*rn is a crime and I need some legal guidance. If you are an attorney or law enforcement please tell me how I can proceed to make this sicko stop. I am located in New York. Thank you."
Jess also wrote a long message that she tagged Larissa in.
"Don't be silent about abuse! Do not be silent by threats, do not be afraid, do not be ashamed! Today I'm going through this, if I don't speak tomorrow it will be another. Women, get help! I do not wish that even for the worst enemy, all the suffering that goes on, all my [friends know], how much I cried and suffered," Jess reportedly wrote.
"Today I am happy and he keeps trying to abuse my psychologically! Every day is a new DM from someone related to him, calling me names and now sending pictures I sent him in the past. I will not shut up, I will fight for me and for all! Let's get together, let's empathize! We are in 2020 where we women... [have] rights!"
Jess continued, "In the middle of 2020, we can't leave men [looking like] hero, like the good man of the mother! Man who plays with women for fame, where he said that Brazilian is all whore and crazy and would be great for him, discloses my photos, disrespects many women!"
Jess vented enough is enough and women must put an end to situations like that.
"He should be banned from this show forever, he had not [done] anything nice to anyone. He likes attention and money and will do whatever he has to do to get TV time again," Jess concluded.
Jess also shared a screenshot of a DM message Colt's alleged friend Sena had sent her with a nude bathroom selfie of Jess attached.
In addition, Jess posted another screenshot of a text exchange she allegedly had with another male friend of Colt's from last year, Starcasm reported.
The unidentified male friend claimed he had seen a "whole gallery" of nude photos of Jess -- and Larissa as well -- while looking through Colt's phone.
"I didn't show anything [last year] out of fear, but this is repeating itself and I won't shut up," Jess reportedly admitted.
Larissa apparently had Jess' back and re-posted the screenshots to help her out and spread the word.
So is Colt dating Vanessa now or are they really still "just friends?"
Following her relationship with Colt, Jess moved on with musician Brian Hanvey and Colt went on to date Vanessa, who was newly-divorced at the time, Starcasm reported.
According to court records, Vanessa and her husband of nearly seven years finalized their divorce in early October 2019.
In early July 2020, the @tote_the_memes Instagram account, a 90 Day Fiance fan account, shared screenshots of direct messages Vanessa allegedly exchanged with a follower revealing numerous details about her relationship with Colt.
In the messages, Vanessa alleged she actually lived with Colt "before Jess was in the picture."
Vanessa also reportedly said she was the person who drove Colt to the airport when he flew to see Jess in Chicago -- and she picked him up once he returned to Las Vegas.
However, Vanessa reportedly claimed she was never Colt's girlfriend and they are not dating now.
"Never was an official girlfriend. I couldn't take him seriously," she allegedly wrote in one text message.
"Honestly it was never anything. I could never stop going out with other men which is why he never stopped talking to women."
Vanessa reportedly believes Colt "is not happy with himself," which supposedly "breaks" her heart. However, she insisted Colt is "always going to be family" to her "no matter what sh-tty things he's done."
"I wish he'd get help. I tried to help him, but couldn't. I hope he finds some self worth one of these days."
Colt is not Vanessa's type, according to the alleged exchange, and she "couldn't" see past that. She apparently prefers "bearded tattooed men."
Since Colt apparently didn't fit the bill, Vanessa is reportedly dating someone else now.
The Instagram account also allegedly obtained a photo of Vanessa and her bearded boyfriend and a text message in which Vanessa wrote, "I'm actually dating someone else. Which is why you see [Colt] follow/unfollow me all the time. He's a very jealous person."
And Colt just confirmed in his late July interview with ET that Vanessa is just a friend, and he called themselves "kindred spirits."
"She's someone in my life I can always count on," Colt shared.