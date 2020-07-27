The new season has already featured cultural differences, in-law arguments, scandals, confrontations and tears, and there is much more to come.
Below is the latest on each 90 Day Fiance couple or cast members, according to the seventh episode of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season.
ELIZABETH AND ANDREI
Elizabeth and Andrei went to the airport to pick up Elizabeth's father Chuck and brother Charlie, and Elizabeth said she was "so excited" about their arrival but Andrei was not.
Andrei figured Elizabeth's family was going to experience "culture shock" and he had been worried Elizabeth's loved ones would offend his parents with their outspoken, blunt and outgoing personalities.
Chuck and Charlie got off to a bad start because their bags were missing and Charlie said Moldova seemed "dark and dreary" outside, certainly not like Tampa, FL.
But Chuck said he looked forward to learning more about Andrei and his family, past, culture and how he grew up. The guys still had "a lot of question marks" about who Andrei is, and they were interested to watch him thrive in his comfort zone and environment.
Andrei pointed out the language barrier was actually going to be a positive because "the stupid stuff" Elizabeth's family would probably say wouldn't register in his parents' minds.
Charlie discovered Amazon didn't deliver to Moldova, and Andrei revealed you can bride police officers in his native country if in the situation of getting a speeding ticket or something like that.
Andrei shared he once worked as a detective in Moldova. Before he left for Ireland -- where he met Elizabeth -- he was working as a policeman but apparently found the job "hard and stressful."
Andrei said the work conditions were not up to his standards and the force apparently treated people poorly so he came a bouncer in Ireland.
Elizabeth's family asked Andrei why he would leave his home country and family to live somewhere like Ireland, and Andrei replied by saying he had gotten into a little trouble once -- without revealing what he did or what happened.
"Maybe it's me being an overprotective dad, but what I found a little strange was why he would leave his career and move to a foreign country. There are a lot of red flags there," Chuck told the cameras.
Elizabeth said Andrei had told her that he moved to Ireland because his cousin had a job for him there.
"I don't know why he's being so evasive about it, but they really need to ease up on a lot of their questions because this isn't a good way to start the night," Elizabeth said.
Chuck found it strange Andrei avoided his questions and gave vague replies, so he was starting to think there was more to Andrei's story than just quitting his job as "a detective" and moving to Ireland just to move.
Andrei then welcomed Elizabeth's dad and brother into his home, and Elizabeth's relatives met Andrei's parents and brother for the first time. Elizabeth just hoped everyone was going to get along, especially since the car ride over was rocky and tense.
Chuck set out to learn more about Andrei's alleged job as a detective, but he was blown away by the welcome feast Andrei's parents had prepared for them with effort, love and time. Chuck couldn't believe the amount of food Andrei's mother had cooked in her tiny kitchen.
Andrei's parents also had homemade wine for Elizabeth's loved ones, and the meal got off to a great start.
However, Charlie brought up Andrei being a detective at the dinner table. Andrei said his salary had been 200 Euros a month, but he laughed off subsequent questions when Chuck and Charlie wanted specific answers.
"Whatever happened in my past is my business, and Chuck and Charlie should leave it alone," Andrei noted in a confessional. "I told Elizabeth that I left for Ireland to get a better job. That's what everyone should know, and that's the end of the conversation."
Andrei's brother said he didn't think it was normal for the man to stay at home with the children and the wife to work. Chuck had apparently offered Andrei several jobs but Andrei turned them down so he wouldn't be under Chuck's control.
"It was his pride," Chuck told Andrei's family.
Andrei said it was strange that Libby was working when Andrei first considered America to be the land of opportunities. Elizabeth also noted that she wanted Andrei to get a job and his stay-at-home father position was only supposed to be temporary.
Andrei told Elizabeth that they had agreed on their situation and she was okay with it up until now, but Elizabeth pointed out she's allowed to change her mind and Andrei was ignoring everyone at the table.
"He's like, 'If you're not happy, then why are you married to me?' And that's just not fair," Elizabeth said.
Elizabeth was clearly upset and told Andrei that she didn't even want a second wedding. Andrei subsequently called Elizabeth "unstable" and suggested her behavior was "dumb." At this point, he didn't know what their future held.
COLT AND JESS
Jess brought Colt and Debbie to her family barbecue, and Colt hoped all of her relatives were going to like him.
Colt was also worried how Debbie was going to act although he acknowledged his mother seemed to be in a better mood. Colt felt the need to impress and win the approval of Jess' father above all else, and the pressure made him pretty nervous.
Jess wanted her family to like Colt and think he's a good guy, but she feared Debbie was going to fight with her or one of her family members.
Colt said he liked Jess' family right off the bat, but if Jess' father didn't like him, Colt noted his relationship was going to be over. Colt doesn't speak Portuguese, so he and Jess' dad had trouble communicating when they met.
Jess' father Silvio told the cameras Jess had never dated an American man before and if Colt wanted to be with her, he needed to step up to the plate, be a man, and marry Jess. Silvio apparently didn't want Colt to "fool around."
Debbie said she was excited to learn about Jess' past and future goals, and the family gathering appeared to be easy and fun at first. Debbie, however, thought Silvio was "very weird" from the get-go.
Debbie didn't love the food, but she was polite and ate whatever was served to her.
When Silvio found out Colt had been married to a Brazilian woman before, he asked what went wrong and how long they were together. Colt said he was married for six months and began dating Jess six months after his divorce.
Silvio didn't seem pleased and questioned if Colt was ready for another relationship or was just messing around. Silvio didn't want to see a man deceive or hurt his daughter, and he put Colt on the spot.
"What do you want with me?" Jess asked her boyfriend at the table in front of everyone.
"I want a family with you. I want a family with your daughter. I didn't plan on meeting her, but I did, and I fell in love with her immediately. I wasn't looking for a relationship," Colt shared. "I think your daughter is the best person I've ever met."
Silvio hoped Colt was being a sincere man, but he decided to approve of his daughter's relationship and support Jess and Colt.
Jess' relatives then suggested Colt and Jess should get married right away in their house, which rubbed Debbie the wrong way.
Debbie announced that she thought Jess and Colt were "moving too fast" -- especially because they were talking about marriage and kids already -- but Jess became very defensive and thought she and Colt were moving at a good speed.
"I don't want him divorced in six months," Debbie said.
"I'm different," Jess snapped back. "You compare me and Larissa."
Debbie said she just wanted to know, "Why the rush," and then she called Jess "so defensive." Jess insisted she loved Colt and depended on Colt for nothing, and she claimed she wasn't trying to get a Green Card.
Jess and Debbie then began speaking over each other at the dinner table and Debbie felt insulted and disrespected. Debbie told Colt that she was ready to leave and was "done" with the conversation as Jess kept shouting over her.
At one point, Jess waved her hand near Debbie's face to quiet her, and Debbie couldn't believe it. Jess then vented, "Son of a b-tch, f-ck you." Colt announced that was quite enough, and Debbie called Jess' behavior "out of line" and "aggressive."
Debbie said the situation reminded her of the past and being around Larissa, and Debbie decided she needed to go back to her hotel.
Colt wanted to put Debbie in a cab and make her return to the hotel by herself, which really upset Debbie. Colt said he felt bad about separating from his mother but the night was about Jess and himself and he needed to spend more time with Jess and her family.
Colt didn't see Jess and Debbie's relationship improving, but he acknowledged at the same time, "Jess is not Larissa."
The next day, Colt said he had a great night with Jess and her family and didn't feel bad about sending her mother back to the hotel in a taxi. Colt apparently got drunk at the party, and Debbie was upset her son had decided to leave her alone.
"Jess, she was out of control," Debbie told the cameras, before telling her son, "I'm a little concerned about a few things... like when Jess got very defensive. She put her hand up in my face and all I did was ask why she wants to get married next week."
Debbie added that she didn't appreciate Jess' behavior and it reminded her of "someone else." Debbie called the gesture "very disrespectful" and told Colt that he should have defended her and stood up for her.
Colt apologized and claimed he didn't understand the situation fully, and Debbie told Colt to pay attention to the "signs" and red flags, such as the way Jess acted while drinking.
"I think that he's caught up in a situation where she's taking advantage of him," Debbie said of Jess. "I think Colt is making exactly the same mistake that he made before, and I think she's trying to get a Green Card."
Debbie told Colt that he barely knew Jess and things could go sour if Jess decided to move to the U.S. permanently. Colt explained he was trying to spend as much time with Jess as possible, but Debbie pointed out she was already talking about marriage.
"Do you want to get married that quick?" Debbie asked.
"I don't know," Colt replied.
Debbie was afraid to leave Colt alone because he and Jess might run off to get married. Debbie planned to confront Jess about her concerns again, but Colt thought her mother was "overreacting."
Colt felt "caught in the middle" between the two women he loved, and he wasn't sure how to navigate the situation going forward.
Later on, Jess took Colt to a Brazilian beach so they could enjoy the day together alone, and Colt wore a Speedo to the beach. Jess called him sexy and laughed about wanting to have sex on the beach.
Colt told Jess that he loved her family but she seemed to get a little angry when drunk. Colt felt the need to talk to Jess about putting her hand in front of Debbie's face, but the conversation was a little awkward.
Jess said Debbie talked about them moving too fast too often and she didn't like Colt's mother comparing her to Larissa. Jess called Colt "a baby boy," but Colt insisted he's a man who was married, pays his own bills and does his own thing.
Colt thought it was "demoralizing" for Jess to call him "a baby boy," and then he called her "a Daddy's girl." Colt told Jess that if her father was sick, she'd probably live with him and take care of him and that's exactly what he was doing with Debbie.
Colt asked Jess to be supportive and patient with his mother, and he wanted them to prove to everyone that Jess was not using him and they sincerely loved each other. The couple hashed out their issues and Colt felt good about where his relationship was headed.
ANGELA AND MICHAEL
Angela and Michael were going to have a dinner at their apartment with Michael's mother, and Angela said they were going to follow her American rules in their own home.
Angela therefore told Michael that he was going to help her set the table, cook and clean, but Michael wanted to see Angela run their home like a traditional Nigerian woman.
The couple got into an argument in the car with Angela saying their apartment was her place -- with Michael countering that it was "our place." Angela said it would be Michael's place if he paid for it, and then Michael argued, "Your money is my money."
Angela disagreed and said in a confessional, "It's time for Michael to learn what I expect from him, and if he's not okay with it, then maybe we shouldn't get married."
Michael brought Angela to a market in Lagos to buy groceries for their dinner, and Angela was immediately uncomfortable and griped, "I can't do this." Angela didn't like what she saw given the food was not canned or kept cool.
Michael wanted to buy goat meat but Angela was totally against the idea. Angela even blocked her nose while walking through the market because of the smells, and when she saw goat heads, she booked it out of there as fast as possible.
"I can't live like this," Angela said, before gagging and throwing up outside of Michael's car. "I'm not Nigerian. I'm not. And you can't make me be."
At Angela and Michael's apartment, Michael was cooking the food and Angela was very proud of him. She ordered an American-style pizza and asked Michael to cook everything else.
Angela wanted to show Michael's mother that Michael was not going to live like the traditional Nigerian man, and she couldn't wait to see the look on Michael's mother's face.
Michael fried some plantains when his mom, Aduke, walked in, and she was admittedly surprised to see her son cooking.
Angela told Aduke and Michael's aunt that she just didn't have time to cook, and Michael explained to his loved ones Angela was going to work in America and so he'd have to stay home, clean and cook.
Michael's aunt and mother didn't like the food Angela was serving at first, but once they tried the pizza, they liked it.
Aduke blessed Michael's union and said she hoped for children in the near future. Michael promised his mother that Angela would try to have a baby, but Angela had yet to break the news to Michael she could possibly have cancer in her uterus.
LARISSA
Carmen kicked Larissa out of her house because of her revived romance with Eric Nichols, and Eric was shocked upon hearing this news. Larissa said it was "difficult" to pick between the two people in her life but she chose Eric.
Larissa told Eric that she was "homeless," and after a moment of awkward hesitation, Eric said, "There is space here if you want to come here. You are welcome to come here."
Eric seemed to have reservations about Larissa living with him, but he offered to come pick her up.
Larissa said she was a little afraid of the future and what might happen with Eric but she was following her heart and still loved him. Eric was not going to be welcome in Carmen's house and so she needed to pack up her belongings herself.
"Maybe I'm making the best mistake of my life," Larissa told Eric once he picked her up.
Larissa was excited to hang out with Eric and spend as much time with him as she wanted. Eric looked forward to working on their relationship and acknowledged they'd have separate rooms in his house if they needed some time apart.
"Eric has a roommate. I would rather just live with Eric, but at least he doesn't live with his mother," Larissa said in a confessional, taking a shot at her ex, Colt.
Larissa said although people view her as being "super sexy," she's just "a nerd inside" and would probably get along great with Eric's roommate David.
Larissa was excited to have her own room she could decorate, and she was excited about being a queen in the castle. There was a little ceramic porcupine in Larissa's room and she joked with Eric they should call him Colt because it's "fat and white."
Eric told Larissa that she could sleep in his bed until they got her a bed of her own, and Larissa was a little nervous about their future together because he had hurt her before and she needed to regain trust in him. However, both Larissa and Eric had a positive outlook on rebuilding their relationship.
Larissa then met up with her friend Hannah to share the news about her new romance with Eric, but she acknowledged Hannah didn't like Eric because Larissa had apparently trashed him following their breakup and made everyone hate him.
Hannah called Eric "a loser" and was totally shocked and upset to hear he and Larissa had gotten back together. Hannah told the cameras she wanted Larissa to be happy but she "definitely was not in his corner."
Larissa told Hannah that Eric was starting to pay for everything and she had decided to live with him.
Larissa admitted she still loved Eric and wasn't dating him again because she couldn't find another man to accept her past and current court case. Hannah wasn't happy and couldn't support the relationship, but she promised to have Larissa's back going forward.
Hannah wished Larissa had gotten a place of her own, but she was at least happy to hear she and Eric were sleeping in separate rooms.
Larissa compared Hannah and herself to Paris Hilton and Kim Kardashian, gushing about how they're the best of friends despite moving in different directions.
"At the end of the day, I just want love. So I'm not [worried] what people think if Eric and I get back together because my love for him is above it all. I feel that Eric and I grew up a lot after the breakup and he could be the love of my life," Larissa shared with the cameras.
Later on, TLC aired an onscreen graphic that read the following: "A few days after moving in, Larissa looked through Eric's phone without him knowing. She found old texts from a woman he was talking to after they broke up."
Eric apparently told this woman that Larissa is "a bad mother" who doesn't take showers. Larissa was disappointed and upset, and so she decided to call the woman -- Nathalie -- in search of some answers.
Larissa asked Nathalie if Eric had talked about her, and Nathalie replied, "Listen, I don't know you, but all I can tell you is that guy is the worst man, and calling him a man is an insult to real men."
Nathalie said she met Eric in Colorado Springs where his family lives, they hung out one night, and he had "bashed" Larissa "entirely." Natalie also said Eric bashed Larissa in front of his parents.
"He talked horrible things about you and about your character, and his dad did too," Nathalie claimed.
"And I'm sorry I'm going to tell you this, but he also talked about, like, intimacy between you and him and between you and Colt. He said that in front of his parents, Larissa."
Larissa called Eric "a b-tch," saying he's like "your best friend that [turns] against you." Larissa called him "a woman," and Nathalie agreed that Eric was "a snake."
Based on what Eric had said about Larissa, Nathalie admitted she's shocked the pair got back together. In that moment, Larissa's whole world came crashing down on her.
Larissa couldn't believe Eric was being "so mean" behind her back. She understood that Eric was mad over their breakup, but she couldn't believe he had spoken badly of her to his family and to a stranger, who was Natalie at the time. Larissa determined Eric had "no respect" for her.
Nathalie added that Eric had called Larissa "crazy" and "super aggressive," and Eric apparently bonded with Colt once at Colt's house following Larissa and Colt's split. It appears Eric and Colt discussed intimacy with Larissa and made fun of her.
Larissa felt betrayed by the man she thought she loved.
"I forgave Eric because I believed that he has a good heart, but now I know that Eric [ran] to Colt and [said] all my secrets. So now I don't believe that I can trust Eric again," Larissa said.
Eric then arrived home and Larissa ended her conversation with Nathalie.
"[Eric] told about my sexuality -- the way that I like to make sex and the way I don't like to make sex -- but in a very pejorative way. And I feel destroyed now and I feel very sad," Larissa said in a confessional.
"I want to change my hair; I want to change my face. I feel as a woman destroyed. This woman told me, 'He [hates] you.' I'm just sad."
Larissa planned to confront Eric and talk to him about this.
KALANI AND ASUELU
Kalani said she and Asuelu hadn't reached a resolution since their trip to California and they were barely talking. Kalani admitted she felt like she was dealing with "a teenager."
While on a playground with their children, Asuelu told his wife that he wanted to talk about California and how his decision to walk away from her with a bag was wrong and "not a smart idea."
"And I was so wrong in saying that a woman in Samoa is better than you, and I'm so sorry," Asuelu told Kalani, who cracked a smile.
Kalani said it meant a lot to her that Asuelu said that and they had made progress but he needed to change his actions -- and not just say the right thing.
Kalani didn't want Asuelu to repeat his bad behavior, but Asuelu insisted he had learned from the past and just wanted to move forward. Kalani smiled and the couple hugged and kissed.
"I feel very happy and excited because Kalani accepted my apologies, but I am still sad. I miss my family in Samoa," Asuelu said in a confessional. "I am homesick here."
Asuelu, however, has two half-sisters who live in the United States, and so he told Kalani he'd like to visit them in Washington. He and the girls have the same mother but a different father.
Asuelu's mother apparently has a Green Card so she can go back and forth between America and Samoa, and he said he'd love to visit his mother as well.
Kalani agreed to join him for the trip but made him promise he would stand by her and help her with the kids. She didn't want Asuelu to potentially fight with her and walk away, and Asuelu swore he wouldn't.
Asuelu promised Kalani a "smooth" and "fine" trip, and Kalani just hoped Asuelu meant what he said because things had been very hard between them. Kalani thought traveling could maybe reset their relationship.
In order to make Asuelu happy, Kalani planned to fly to Washington State to visit his mother and sister, and Kalani hoped his sister from Salt Lake City, UT, could meet them there as well.
Kalani admitted she didn't have the best relationship with Asuelu's relatives because they didn't attend their wedding, but Kalani was thinking more long-term -- that if Asuelu saw his family maybe he'd be happier in his marriage.
Kalani met Asuelu's mother once in Samoa, and she said they got along fine because Asuelu's mother sent her home once with coconuts. However, Kalani admitted Asuelu's mother was "a little kooky."
Asuelu and Kalani then videochatted with Asuelu's mother, who was thrilled to hear her son and daughter-in-law planned to visit her.
But then Asuelu's mom said, "I need money." Kalani said she'd never let Asuelu send his family the money they asked for and that made things tense between Asuelu's relatives and herself.
Asuelu's mother asked for $1,000 during the videochat, but Asuelu said he only had $500 to give. Kalani understood it's Samoan culture for a man to take care of his family even if he leaves the home, but Kalani wasn't okay with how often they asked and how much.
Asuelu tried to blame Kalani for not being able to give $1,000, and Kalani hated being the bad guy. She didn't appreciate Asuelu throwing her under the bus like that.
PAUL AND KARINE
Karine didn't like any of the options in the trailer park, so Paul found his wife a tiny home on the same lot as the trailer park. The house was a one-room studio place with a little front porch.
Paul had to clean the refrigerator and put an air conditioner in a window, and he got the place ready for his family.
Paul hoped Karine would like the place and it would meet her needs and expectations or else she'd want to return to Brazil.
When Karine saw her new home in America for the first time, she said, "It's good. I like it here." All she wanted was a house with walls, a bathroom and enough space for her family.
"Paul is really trying to make me happy. This house is the first step for me to feel comfortable here in the U.S. And right now, it makes me happy," Karine said.
Paul felt "so relieved" Karine liked the place, but they could only live there temporarily. Paul hoped to secure a job next so he could make money for his family and they could feel settled in America together.