On Tuesday, Paul posted nearly a dozen happy throwback photos from the couple's wedding in Brazil, and Paul captioned the slideshow, "Happy 3 Year Wedding Anniversary. It's been one hell of a roller coaster ride."
Paul also uploaded a photo of Karine and himself out to dinner with six of Karine's family members in Brazil, including her mother and father.
"Family Brasileira," Paul wrote alongside the picture.
Paul made it know he had reunited with his son Pierre on October 17 by posting a photo of the couple sleeping in a hammock on Instagram.
And then Paul confirmed he's currently in Brazil with Karine and his child when he uploaded a bunch of pictures of the couple all dressed up celebrating Halloween together with Karine's loved ones.
"Happy Halloween," Paul captioned the pictures, along with a pumpkin emoji.
Karine, however, has been silent on social media ever since she posted a photo of Paul on Father's Day, and multiple Instagram pages exist to support Karine if she decides to "save" herself and leave Paul once and for all.
After getting married in Fall 2017, Karine threatened to divorce Paul nearly a handful of times, and their relationship failed to improve after the couple welcomed son Pierre into the world in March 2019.
Paul and Karine's relationship reached a breaking point in July when they both accused each other of assault and abuse and filed emergency protective orders against each other following an explosive argument with police involvement.
However, speculation surfaced in late September Paul and Karine, who is pregnant with the couple's second child, reconciled and were back on after the pair dismissed three protective orders against each other on September 16, Us Weekly reported.
According to court documents obtained by Us, the protective orders were thrown out "at the request of the petitioners" and now Karine and Paul no longer have to appear in court in December for their scheduled hearing.
Paul, a 37-year-old from Louisville, KY, and Karine, a 24-year-old from Tonantins, Brazil, first appeared on Seasons 1 and 2 of 90 Day Fiance: Before the 90 Days, followed by Season 1 of 90 Day Fiance: The Other Way and the latest edition of 90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?.
On July 30, Paul posted a lengthy Instagram Live video in which he and Karine had both made assault allegations against each other and Karine had called the police on her husband.
Paul said he wanted to file for full custody of their son Pierre after Karine allegedly cheated on him and violated a Child Protective Services case against her.
Hours later, Paul made additional Instagram postings, reportedly, in which he claimed Karine had gone "missing" with Pierre while he was in the hospital being treated for a STD. He seemed to blame the alleged STD on Karine for allegedly cheating on him after she arrived in Kentucky.
Paul then reportedly claimed Karine had filed a "full restraining order" against him and posted photos showing a copy of the order Karine had submitted.
"I'm not allowed to be around her or my son, within 500 feet of them at all," he said.
Paul also filed his own protective order against Karine on July 30.
"I previously found glass in my food," Paul alleged in court documents obtained by Us. "I found similar glass shards from an item she broke."
Paul also alleged that Karine's friends were calling him with death threats and Karine had allowed Pierre to "run in the street [and] get into the chemical cabinets."
"I fear for my wife's safety and mental well-being. I fear for my son's safety," Paul concluded.
A judge therefore reportedly ordered Karine to stop all communication with Paul and stay 500 feet away from him at all times as well.
Karine said she never went "missing" but needed to be "rescued from an environment" that was no longer healthy for her and her child. She added on Instagram, "Relationships are hard and sometimes it just can't be fixed anymore."
Karine's protective order included an array of shocking claims -- including that Paul had physically assaulted her, sexually assaulted her, monitored her phone, and prevented her doctor from prescribing birth control to her.
In the emergency protection order application Paul had shared on social media, Karine claimed Paul "forcefully rapes me" and "hold[s] my Green Card and all my documents.
"On multiples occasions in the past 3 weeks the respondent pushed me, grab my breast squ[ee]zing and twisting, hurting me, pushing me to the floor, covering my mouth. He force his penis into my mouth and forcefully rapes me. If I refuse he throws things, he yells, or he threat[ens] to call police," Karine wrote in the handwritten two-page application.
Among other accusations, Karine wrote that Paul threatened to take her son away if she tried to leave and forced her to drink alcohol while pregnant so she would calm down.
Karine continued, with the help of a language translator, "He is constantly on social media making videos of me against my will saying I am crazy, saying I have mental illness. Recently he called [Child Protective Services] and told [them] I was always drunk, aggressive, and abusive to him."
"He post on social media [that] I have [cheated with] several [men] even knowing that he [has] cameras around the house and I can't leave. I have no access to money for my son or myself."
According to her application, Karine said she was "terrified" Paul and his mother Mary might hurt her or their son, regardless of whether she flew back to Brazil with Pierre.
Paul took to his Instagram Stories on August 10 to shoot down the claims Karine had made in her protective order filing.
"It truley [sic] breaks my heart it has come to this. I have bent over backwards. I found work. Got a new home. A new car. Let her buy anything she wanted. I did the cooking, cleaning, laundry and took care of Pierre," Paul wrote in his Instagram Stories.
"I have never in my life physically or sexually assaulted anyone."
Paul said he was trying to get Karine "mental help" and had to "double up" on his own therapy sessions to "cope" with the "madness" of his relationship.
"Her motion against me with false allegations is for a 3 year restraining order against me and both my children. Alimony and child support. But I can not see her or my children at all," Paul shared.
Paul subsequently took a break from social media in August but returned after three weeks of silence to reveal he was in Brazil cleaning and organizing their home while Karine was in Indiana.
"My life revolved around them. I have not seen my son since July. Next court date is now in December. I will not see my sons for a very long time," Paul said.
"So I am keeping busy and constructive. Karine is not in Brazil. I knew that when I traveled here. Now my mother is having a mental breakdown because she is also forbidden to see Pierre. I have lost my sons."
Paul clearly confirmed Karine is pregnant with a boy because he wrote "sons" multiple times, and he added, "I have to accept the fact I will probably never see my wife and son again. Or see the birth or ever see my unborn child."
90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After?'s fifth season ended with Paul and Karine agreeing to take a trip to Brazil together so Karine could visit her family.
Karine said her relationship with Paul was under a lot of pressure in the United States and so a trip to Brazil would be good for their relationship.
Karine noted at the time she would "think" about returning to America after spending some time in Brazil, but Paul feared Karine would never want to come back to the United States with him.