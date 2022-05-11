'90 Day Fiance' couple Bilal and Shaeeda reveal whose idea it was to appear on the show
By Elizabeth Kwiatkowski, 05/11/2022
90 Day Fiance couple Bilal Hazziez and Shaeeda have revealed whose idea it was to join the show's ninth season and why they wanted to broadcast their relationship for the world to see.
Bilal, a 42-year-old real estate investor and agent from Kansas City, MO, and Shaeeda, a 37-year-old yoga instructor from Trinidad and Tobago, are currently starring on 90 Day Fiance's ninth season on TLC.
"It was my idea, yeah," Shaeeda admitted during a joint Entertainment Tonight interview with Bilal.
"I [thought] this up. [Bilal] didn't want anything to do with a reality show. He was like, 'No, I'm a private person. I don't want to put myself out there.' I was like, 'You know what? I have always lived inside of the box and so I want to do something different.'"
Shaeeda revealed that she actually "begged" her fiance to become 90 Day Fiance cast members.
"Just putting our whole life in front of everybody, I was pretty -- I was like, 'Nah, we're not doing that,'" Bilal said with a laugh.
"But she tends to get her way, so like most things, I submitted and here we are."
The couple has also been watching the 90 Day Fiance episodes back, getting a glimpse of themselves on television.
"I've been watching it," Shaeeda confirmed.
"For me, it's strange watching myself on television. I laugh so hard at my facial expressions. I had no idea I [make] so [many] faces. I was like, 'Oh my God, is that me?!'"
If there's anything Shaeeda and Bilal want fans to know about, it's that their relationship is "real."
"With Bilal, there was a lot of things I was not prepared for," Shaeeda noted. "I just want fans to know this is a real relationship... You're going to see moments when we argue or we disagree or we're in love."
Shaeeda said she and Bilal are both Muslim individuals but they still have "problems like everyone else."
Bilal added, "You're gonna see a roller coaster and you have to remember, we're still trying to get to know each other."
In fact, Bilal and Shaeeda "still have arguments" based on Bilal's prank in which he made Shaeeda think he drives a white work van and lives in a small "dilapidated" home with peeling paint, broken windows and a torn ceiling.
It was Bilal's childhood home, and he wanted to test Shaeeda to make sure she's a humble woman who wasn't trying to marry him for his money or fancy lifestyle.
"We haven't got past this test. It still comes up; he still talks about it and says how much I hurt his feelings," Shaeeda disclosed. "And I try to express my point of view, so he tested me on something that really could have, you know... it's just too heavy."
After meeting on social media and communicating for some time, Bilal flew to the Caribbean to meet his love interest in person.
The pair only spent one week together in person before Bilal proposed marriage. He and Shaeeda then they applied for the K-1 visa so they could start their life together in America as soon as possible.